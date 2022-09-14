Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others send love to actor

Ayushmann Khurrana does not need any introduction. He is one of the most talented actors as well as a singer and composer. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in the lead. His acting skills have won millions of hearts and has carved a niche for himself by delivering back-to-back stellar performances through films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more.

As the actor celebrates her birthday today, the internet is flooded with wishes for Ayushmann. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Madhuri Dixit, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, took to their social media and penned sweet messages for him. Vaani who starred in the 2021 film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with him and wrote: "Happy Birthday AK." Rakul Preet Singh, who will star with Ayushmann in Doctor G shared a photo with him, Happy Birthday Doctor G!! Hope you the bestest year ahead. A year filled with laughter, joy, love and lots of khaana."