Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others send love to actor
As Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday today, many Bollywood stars penned wishes for him on social media.
Ayushmann Khurrana does not need any introduction. He is one of the most talented actors as well as a singer and composer. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in the lead. His acting skills have won millions of hearts and has carved a niche for himself by delivering back-to-back stellar performances through films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more.
As the actor celebrates her birthday today, the internet is flooded with wishes for Ayushmann. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Madhuri Dixit, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, took to their social media and penned sweet messages for him. Vaani who starred in the 2021 film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with him and wrote: "Happy Birthday AK." Rakul Preet Singh, who will star with Ayushmann in Doctor G shared a photo with him, Happy Birthday Doctor G!! Hope you the bestest year ahead. A year filled with laughter, joy, love and lots of khaana."
Anushka Sharma also wished him on her Instagram story by sharing his photo. "Happy Birthday Ayushmann! Wish you love and light always." Madhuri Dixit, Jaideep Ahlawat, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Sonali Bendre and many others also wished Ayushmann on his birthday today. Meanwhile, Ayushmann celebrated his birthday eve in an intimate celebration at home with Tahira Kashyap and his brother-actor Aparshakti Khurana. Sharing the photo, Aparshakti tagged Ayushmann and Tahira and wrote, "Happy Baddayy Ayush Bhaiya," followed by a heart emoji.
Check it out:
On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Anek alongside J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. He will feature next in Doctor G and An Action Hero.
