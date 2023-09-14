Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and others shower love

Ayushmann Khurrana, the talented and versatile actor, recently celebrated the success of his comedy-drama Dream Girl 2. He received praise for his role as Pooja, where he effectively challenged and broke gender boundaries. Ayushmann made his big-screen debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor and has since worked in numerous acclaimed films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Bala, and many more. On his 39th birthday, which fell on Thursday, September 14, Ayushmann received warm wishes and love from his industry colleagues and friends, including Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, and others.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday, September 14, which was made even more special by the remarkable success of his movie Dream Girl 2 at the box office. Numerous celebrities from the film industry conveyed their heartfelt wishes to Ayushmann on Instagram Stories, joining in the celebration of his special day.

Anushka Sharma wished, “Happy Birthday Ayushmann! Wishing you love and light always.”

Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happy Birthday veerey and many congratulations on the massive success of Dreamgirl 2!!! Lots of love. @ayushmannk.”

Ananya Panday, who starred opposite Ayushmann in Dream Girl 2, posted a quirky video of the two of them and said, “Happy birthday to my biggest competition Pooja and also my dad-joke filled friend @ayushmannk have a (100 emoji) and year AK.”

Sidharth Malhotra shared an old picture of himself with Ayushmann and wished, “Happy birthday @ayushmannk! Big love and hug.”

Kriti Sanon, who worked with Ayushmann in Bareilly Ki Barfi, wrote, “Happy Birthday Ayushmann! May all your ‘Dreams’ come true! Wishing you love and light!"

Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann’s co-star in Doctor G said, “Happppppy bdayyyy DoctorG!! Wishing you lots of love, happiness, amazing food and all that you desire.”

