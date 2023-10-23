‘Happy birthday baby’: Arjun Kapoor wishes girlfriend Malaika Arora; drops romantic PIC

Today marks Malaika Arora's 48th birthday celebration. The actress and dancer, known for consistently captivating audiences with her glamor and charm, is being showered with heartfelt wishes from her close friends and colleagues in the industry. Malaika and her partner, Arjun Kapoor, frequently utilize social media to openly express their affection for each other. On this momentous day, Arjun shared a special post featuring a romantic picture, accompanied by a caption overflowing with love for Malaika.

Arjun Kapoor’s birthday wish for Malaika Arora

On the occasion of Malaika Arora's 48th birthday this Monday, October 23, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming snapshot of the duo. The photograph, seemingly captured at a festive gathering, showcases the couple elegantly adorned in traditional attire. Arjun stands behind Malaika, his arm affectionately encircling her neck, while she leans into him, radiating a joyful smile. Accompanying the image, Arjun penned a heartfelt caption:, “Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos…” Have a look:

Touched by Arjun's affectionate wish, Malaika responded with a sweet comment, expressing, "Love u."

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wish for Malaika Arora

Malaika's close friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom she shares a tight-knit bond, also poured her love on the birthday girl. Kareena shared a stunning photograph of Malaika, showcasing her in a stylish outfit. Another image captured a light-hearted moment between the two at a party, adding a touch of humor. The third photo beautifully depicted the warmth of their embrace. In her caption, Kareena expressed, “ “These three pictures symbolise our love for each other our sisterhood bond and ofcourse our love for our joothaaaasss… love you Malla. Happy birthday gorgeous.”

Malaika Arora’s work front

In terms of her professional endeavors, Malaika made a special appearance in the song Aap Jaisa Koi in Ayushmann Khurrana's film, An Action Hero, released in 2022. Additionally, she embarked on her own series titled Moving in with Malaika last year. Looking ahead, she is set to take on the role of a judge in the upcoming reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

