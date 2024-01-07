'Happy birthday baby': Deepika Padukone gives peek into scrumptious cake by hubby Ranveer Singh; fans react
Deepika Padukone ringed in her 38th birthday on January 5. The actress a couple of days after the celebrations shared the photo of the scrumptious birthday cake by husband Ranveer Singh.
Deepika Padukone ringed in her 38th birthday on January 5 amidst the high anticipation for her forthcoming movie, Fighter. A plethora of heartfelt wishes poured in for the diva from left, right and center. From Hrithik Roshan to Anil Kapoor, several Bollywood celebs also dropped heart-warming wishes for the actress. Now, a couple of days back after celebrating her birthday, the actress shared the photo of her special scrumptious birthday cake by her ‘love’.
Deepika Padukone's delicipous birthday cake by her husband Ranveer Singh
A couple of days after her birthday, today, on January 7, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and shared a captivating glimpse of her birthday cake. The photo of the chocolate flavored cake showcases ‘Happy Birthday Baby’ written on it adorned with candles of initials DP and colorful fondants.
While sharing the delightful post, the actress wrote, “Thank you all for the birthday love! (Accompanied by clinking glass emojis)”
Take a look:
