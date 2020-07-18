  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza & others wish the actress on her special day

The actress who won a lot of praise for her performance in the Bollywood film, Saand Ki Aankh has received special birthday wishes from folks from the Hindi film industry.
1738 reads Mumbai
News,Dia Mirza,anil kapoor,Ayushmann,Happy Birthday Bhumi PednekarHappy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza & others wish the actress on her special day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The stunner Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her birthday today. The actress who won a lot of praise for her performance in the Bollywood film, Saand Ki Aankh has received special birthday wishes from folks from the Hindi film industry. The Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished the gorgeous diva, Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday today. The Article 15 actor wrote, "Happy birthday Bhoomz! May you keep shining @bhumipednekar." The actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar had worked together in the film called Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

The former beauty queen and actress Dia Mirza also wished the Bollywood diva on her special day. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful person. Keep growing and keep making the difference that you do! @bhumipednekar." Another actor from Bollywood to wish the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday is Anil Kapoor. The Mr India actor wrote in his tweet, "Wish you a very happy birthday, @bhumipednekar!! May you keep doing great work and shine brighter every day! Have a great year! Lots of love!"

Check out the tweets

Moving on, the actress who featured in films like Bala, Sonchiriya and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also received warm birthday wishes from south siren Rakul Preet Singh. The actress shared stunning pictures on her social media account. The fans and followers of the stunning actress Bhumi Pednekar wished the actress on her birthday.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement