Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza & others wish the actress on her special day

The actress who won a lot of praise for her performance in the Bollywood film, Saand Ki Aankh has received special birthday wishes from folks from the Hindi film industry.

The stunner Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her birthday today. The actress who won a lot of praise for her performance in the Bollywood film, Saand Ki Aankh has received special birthday wishes from folks from the Hindi film industry. The Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished the gorgeous diva, Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday today. The Article 15 actor wrote, "Happy birthday Bhoomz! May you keep shining @bhumipednekar." The actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar had worked together in the film called Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

The former beauty queen and actress Dia Mirza also wished the Bollywood diva on her special day. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful person. Keep growing and keep making the difference that you do! @bhumipednekar." Another actor from Bollywood to wish the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday is Anil Kapoor. The Mr India actor wrote in his tweet, "Wish you a very happy birthday, @bhumipednekar!! May you keep doing great work and shine brighter every day! Have a great year! Lots of love!"

Check out the tweets

Happy birthday Bhoomz! May you keep shining@bhumipednekar pic.twitter.com/deyUFb5bNY — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 18, 2020

Wish you a very happy birthday, @bhumipednekar!! May you keep doing great work and shine brighter everyday! Have a great year! Lots of love! https://t.co/KFKlkEZgBB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 18, 2020

Happy Birthday beautiful person Keep growing and keep making the difference that you do! @bhumipednekar — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 18, 2020

Happpy happppy bdayyyy @bhumipednekar may you have the most amazing , happy , healthy year! Lots of loveee — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 18, 2020

Happy happy birthday @bhumipednekar have a fabulous year!!! — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) July 18, 2020

Moving on, the actress who featured in films like Bala, Sonchiriya and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also received warm birthday wishes from south siren Rakul Preet Singh. The actress shared stunning pictures on her social media account. The fans and followers of the stunning actress Bhumi Pednekar wished the actress on her birthday.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×