  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday send heartfelt wishes

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Bhumi Pednekar who has floored the audiences with her work over the years
59088 reads Mumbai Updated: July 19, 2021 01:16 pm
Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday send heartfelt wishes Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday send heartfelt wishes.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood's two stunning divas celebrate their birthday today - Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish both the actors who have floored the audiences with their work over the years. Bhumi's co-star Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the sweetest wishes for his dear friend. Sharing a photo from one of their shoots, Ayushmann used a song from their song Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan and wrote, "Happy Birthday Boomzie." 

Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani were some of the celebs who also wished Bhumi. Her co-star Ananya Panday picked out a hilarious photo from their film's set and wrote, "Happy bdayy Bhumss!! The biggest chiller love you!! I miss our fun days!  @bhumipednekar." 

Janhvi's message for the birthday girl read, "Happyy Birthday may you have the best year and continue to wow us with all your amazing work." Take a look at all the birthday wishes for Bhumi Pednekar below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Meanwhile, Priyanka also was flooded with wishes on social media. While Bhumi celebrated her 32nd birthday with her close friends in Mumbai, Priyanka is in London working and will be celebrating her 39th birthday with her team and friends. 

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor & others send virtual love & wishes

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Ayushmann & Bhumi's Dum Laga Ke Haisha turns 6: Director Sharat Katariya & Producer Maneesh open up on its USP
6 years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha: 5 funny dialogues from Ayushmann Khurrana & Bhumi’s film that’ll crack you up
Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 3 years of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh & Bhumi Pednekar team up for a dance at the Filmfare Awards; Watch Video
Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners Complete List: Alia, Ranveer, Ayushmann to Bhumi, stars who bagged the black lady
Bhumi Pednekar is all set to make a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'