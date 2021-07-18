Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday send heartfelt wishes

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Bhumi Pednekar who has floored the audiences with her work over the years

Bollywood's two stunning divas celebrate their birthday today - Bhumi Pednekar and Jonas. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish both the actors who have floored the audiences with their work over the years. Bhumi's co-star Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the sweetest wishes for his dear friend. Sharing a photo from one of their shoots, Ayushmann used a song from their song Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan and wrote, "Happy Birthday Boomzie."

, and Kiara Advani were some of the celebs who also wished Bhumi. Her co-star Ananya Panday picked out a hilarious photo from their film's set and wrote, "Happy bdayy Bhumss!! The biggest chiller love you!! I miss our fun days! @bhumipednekar."

Janhvi's message for the birthday girl read, "Happyy Birthday may you have the best year and continue to wow us with all your amazing work." Take a look at all the birthday wishes for Bhumi Pednekar below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka also was flooded with wishes on social media. While Bhumi celebrated her 32nd birthday with her close friends in Mumbai, Priyanka is in London working and will be celebrating her 39th birthday with her team and friends.

Credits :Pinkvilla

