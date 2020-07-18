Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Bala's Latika to Saand Ki Aankh's Chandro; 5 strong characters of the actress

As Bhumi Pednekar turns a year older today, we look into five strong characters played by the actress in some of her movies. Check them out.

Bhumi Pednekar – a name that speaks for itself. The promising actress made her debut with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha back in 2015 and post that there was no looking back for her. Bhumi has proved her acting prowess in almost every movie she has appeared in till date and we don’t need any proof for that, isn’t it? Moreover, her story from being an assistant film director to one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood is truly inspiring.

Bhumi has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry with her very first movie itself. The actress has experimented with myriad characters in the course of her five-year-old acting career in Bollywood and still has miles to go and achieve with some more interesting projects that are now lined up in her kitty. Moreover, the characters which Bhumi has played till date are totally relatable to everyone, courtesy her realistic acting skills.

Today marks Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday and on the special occasion, we will be looking into some of the characters the actress has played in the course of her career and proved her mettle in acting through the same. Right from Dum Laga Ke Haisha’s Sandhya to Saand Ki Aankh’s Chandro or Bala’s Vedika, our Birthday girl has portrayed some amazing, strong characters which also shell out strong messages for the society.

Let’s have a look at five such characters played by Bhumi Pednekar in her movies.

Sandhya Varma in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi plays the role of an educated and progressive woman named Sandhya who knows when and how to stand up for her rights when it comes to certain unprecedented situations. She fights with her husband over his displeasure on her being overweight but at the same time stands by his side when it comes to supporting the right cause. Sandhya is someone who is independent, self-assured, and practical when it comes to taking certain decisions in her life.

Jaya Joshi in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Jaya’s character is somewhat similar to Sandhya of Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Bhumi once again plays the role of small-town girl but has a progressive attitude towards everything. She knows what her rights are and tries to empower the other women of the place too concerning the problems that arise due to lack of sanitation facilities.

Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh

The actress perfectly portrays the role of Shooter Dadi or Chandro Tomar in this biopic that has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Bhumi aka Chandro along with Prakashi Tomar (Taapsee) goes against all odds including gender discrimination and other issues related to patriarchy to pursue something in which they are well-versed.

Latika Trivedi in Bala

One of Bhumi’s best performances is in the comedy-drama Bala co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana in which she plays the role of Latika, a smart, dark-skinned girl who bravely combats the colour bias that prevails in the society.

Vedika Tripathi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Another amazing performance put up by Bhumi Pednekar was in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh in which she plays the role of Vedika Tripathi, a small-town girl who dreams of living in Delhi with her husband someday. But at the same time, she is a dignified woman who leaves her husband after getting to know about his infidelity.

ALSO READ Bhumi Pednekar feels releasing on OTT platform will help her film's reach

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×