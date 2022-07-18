Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Comedy to thriller, actress’ 6 upcoming films are proof of her versatility

Bhumi Pednekar has emerged as one of the most promising and skillful actors in Bollywood in recent years, who has been wooing the audience and critics alike with her consistently good performances. Bhumi made her acting debut in the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha where she featured alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Ever since then, she has proven her mettle as an actor in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Badhaai Do, among others. As the actress celebrates her birthday today on the 18th of July, let’s take a look at her upcoming filmography that will give us a glimpse into the versatility she has to offer.

Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming films

Raksha Bandhan (Comedy-drama)

Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan stars Bhumi opposite her Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-actor Akshay Kumar. She will be essaying the role of Akshay’s love interest who wishes to marry him, but the former has pledged to get his sisters married first. Produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, this movie is slated to release on the 11th of August, 2022.

The LadyKiller (Thriller)

Bhumi will be sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Ajay Bahl’s romantic thriller The LadyKiller. A few weeks back, Arjun and Bhumi wrapped up a schedule of the film’s shoot in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, announcing the film on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me. Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar (sic)."

Govinda Naam Mera (Comedy-thriller)

Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Djarma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. While Vicky will be playing the role of Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi will be seen playing the role of his wife, and Kiara, his girlfriend.

Bheed (Social drama)

Touted to be a social drama, Bheed will feature Bhumi with Rajkummar Rao. This will be the second time the actors will be seen sharing screen space with each other after Badhaai Do. The film is being directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by him and T-Series. It is slated to release theatrically on the 18th of November, 2022.

Bhakshak (Drama)

Bhakshak is inspired by true events and will portray the ground realities of crimes against women. Bhumi will be seen playing the role of a feisty journalist, who comes face-to-face with the threats and consequences as she uncovers a story. Earlier this year, she wrapped up the shoot for the film. It is being directed by Pulkit and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Afwaah (Thriller)

In Afwaah, Bhumi Pednekar will be sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The quirky thriller is being helmed by Sudhir Mishra, and backed by Anubhav Sinha, T-Series, and Benaras Media Works. Talking about the film, Bhumi earlier said, “Nawazuddin is easily one of best actors we have in the country. When you are working with such a proficient actor, it makes you want to double your effort. Sudhir sir has always been on my bucket list.”

