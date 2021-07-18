Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Bala: 5 times the actress opted for path breaking movies

On Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday today, here are five movies that prove that the actress loves taking up unconventional roles.

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood for a reason. The actress had an impressive journey in showbiz which began from casting other people for a leading production house to becoming a leading lady in a film. For the uninitiated, Bhumi had made her debut with the 2015 release Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Ever since then, the actress went on to prove her mettle time and again on the silver screen and it has been a delight to watch her perform.

Interestingly, in her career of six years so far, Bhumi has now just won hearts with her stunning looks and impressive acting skills but her interesting choice of films have also left the fans in awe. Over the years, Bhumi has been a part of several hit flicks which not just made the cash registers jingle but also left a mark on the audience. So, as the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actress turns a year older today, we bring you 5 of her movies which have been path breaking projects.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

The movie marked Bhumi’s debut in acting. Interestingly, the actress opted to make her debut with a role not everyone would like to prefer opting for at the beginning of their career – an overweight bride. Not just Bhumi had won hearts with her acting skills, but her dedication to the role also grabbed a lot of attention. Yes! The actress had gained 30 kilos for the role and this movie went on to be a hit.

Bala

In this 2019 release, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and in the lead, Bhumi once again chose to deal with another social issue – the society’s obsession with fair skin colour. The diva played the role of a dark skinned girl who was ridiculed by the society but she chose to be confident and give it back to the society with her achievements and positive approach towards life.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Highlighting another social issue came the 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite . This Shree Narayan Singh directorial was a satirical comedy and dealt with the issue of open defecation. Interestingly, Bhumi played the role of the woman who chose to fight for her right to sanitation and grabbed a lot of attention.

Saand Ki Aankh

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh was a biographical drama based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. To note, while Bhumi was seen as Chandro Tomar, played the role of Prakashi Tomar. The movie was one of the most talked about movies and Taapsee and Bhumi went out of their way to do justice to their roles be it by working on their dialects and body language or undergoing a makeup session of three hours every day for their look.

Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya is another wonderful project starring Bhumi along with late Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, etc. Helmed by Abhishek Choubey, Socnchiriya featured Bhumi playing a role of a woman from 1970s’ Chambal. And in order to prepare for the role, Bhumi went on to isolate herself for almost a month. “I had to unlearn so much to learn the most about her. I stayed at home, researched as much as I could and had basic human interaction with my family before I boarded my flight to reach Chambal,” she had added.

