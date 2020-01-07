Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: 10 times the gorgeous actress turned into a 'fitspiration' for her fans

Bipasha is a fitness enthusiast and has featured in several fitness videos. Today as Bipasha Basu turns a year older, we would like to show 10 inspiration videos of the gorgeous actress which motivated her fans to workout.

Film actress and model Bipasha Basu won the Godrej Cinthol Supermodel contest in 1996 and later pursued a successful career as a fashion model. She made her Bollywood debut in Vijay Galani's Ajnabee opposite also starring Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the year 2001. But Vinod Khanna who was one of the judges of Godrej Cinthol Supermodel Contest wanted to launch her alongside his son Akshaye Khanna in Himalay Putra, but Bipasha felt she was too young for the role. She was also approached by to star opposite her son Abhishek Bachchan in J. P. Dutta's Aakhari Mughal but the film got shelved.

Bipasha Basu's negative role in Ajnabee was appreciated by critics and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Later, Basu was seen in many Bollywood films like Raaz, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Jism, Barsaat, Apaharan and much more. Bips was lastly seen in the 2015 movie Alone opposite her husband Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha got married to Karan on 30 April 2016. The two look adorable together and their Instagram photos are proof. Bipasha is also a fitness enthusiast and has featured in several fitness videos.

Today as Bipasha Basu turns a year older, we would like to show 10 inspiration videos of the gorgeous actress which motivated her fans to workout:

