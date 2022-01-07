Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: 5 times the actress and Karan Singh Grover gave us couple vacation goals

Bipasha Basu doesn’t need any introduction. She is known for her performances and beauty. Apart from appearing in Bollywood films, the actress has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and English films. She keeps fans updated about her life. She and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Their Instagram handle is proof of their beautiful love story. They got married in 2016 and have been strong ever since. Often they give major couple goals to fans.

Bipasha and Karan love to travel and their vacation pictures will inspire you. In 2021, the couple went to the Maldives and shared a lot of pictures which proved their strong bond. She often shares fitness pictures with her husband. During the lockdown, they shared videos and pictures inspiring others. Bipasha has also worked with Karan in Alone. The film performed moderately well at the box office.

Today is her birthday and on this occasion, Karan took to his social handle and wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday my sweet sweet monkey baby! May every moment of your life be filled with joy and love and laughter! You are the awesomest person I’ve ever known! Thank you for being born and shining your light on all of us! I love you my baby! Happy birthdayyyyyyy!!!!”