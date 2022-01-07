Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: 5 times the actress and Karan Singh Grover gave us couple vacation goals
Bipasha and Karan love to travel and their vacation pictures will inspire you. In 2021, the couple went to the Maldives and shared a lot of pictures which proved their strong bond. She often shares fitness pictures with her husband. During the lockdown, they shared videos and pictures inspiring others. Bipasha has also worked with Karan in Alone. The film performed moderately well at the box office.
Today is her birthday and on this occasion, Karan took to his social handle and wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday my sweet sweet monkey baby! May every moment of your life be filled with joy and love and laughter! You are the awesomest person I’ve ever known! Thank you for being born and shining your light on all of us! I love you my baby! Happy birthdayyyyyyy!!!!”
Let’s take a look at the vacation pictures on this special day:
Many celebrities also wished the actress on their social handle. Even fans also dropped wishes in the comment section.
