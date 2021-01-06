Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: 5 times when she showed us couples that celebrate fests together, stay together

On the occasion of Bipasha Basu’s 42 birthday, we bring to you some of the best festive pictures of the star with her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Think of the most glamorous actresses in Bollywood, the list will be incomplete without naming Bipasha Basu. The stunner is known for her bold and seductive image in the film industry. Born on 7 January 1979, Bipasha has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films. She made her acting debut with a negative role in the 2001 thriller Ajnabee which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her first leading role was in the blockbuster horror film Raaz which earned her recognition and fame. After that Bipasha was unstoppable and had been a part of many hit films including No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Dhoom 2, Race and the horror thriller Raaz 3D.

Her filmography speaks volumes of her versatility as an actress and shows that she has explored different genres like action, comedy and thriller. Besides acting prowess, Bipasha also grabs headlines for her personal life and especially for her sizzling chemistry with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Ever since she tied the knot with the Dil Mil Gayye actor, the Jism star leaves no chance to gush about her relationship and often treats us with the couple’s stunning pictures. For the unversed, the duo had first met on the sets of their film Alone and the rumours of them dating started doing rounds. On 30 April 2016, they shocked everyone by getting hitched. Since then the couple has been inseparable.

Notably, be it any festivity, Bipasha and Karan always ensure to spend it together. From Diwali to Durga Pooja, the couple always manages to win hearts by ringing it together with much pomp. As Bipasha turns a year older today, we bring you some of the best pictures of the couple from the festivals that only prove that the couples who celebrate fests together, always stay together.

In the first picture, we can see Bipasha and Karan celebrating Diwali 2020 together and also shared a glimpse of it on their respective social media handles. While the diva looked lovely in a pink saree, the popular television actor complemented her in black attire.

One of the pictures show the power couple celebrating Karwa Chauth together.

Take a look at their pictures below:

Credits :Bipasha Basu Instagram

