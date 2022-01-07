Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: The dimpled beauty celebrates her special day with Karan Singh Grover

The Bong beauty of Bollywood Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. Bipasha entered Bollywood in 2001 with a negative role in the thriller Ajnabee, and since then, there’s no looking back for the versatile actress. Bipasha has taken over the cine world with her acting ability in films like Raaz, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best, Dhoom 2 and many more. The actress who is quite active on social media keeps on sharing its and bits of her life. On her special day, the actress has treated her fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebration with Karan Singh Grover.

The ‘Creature’ actress took to Instagram and posted an adorable video in which she is seen seated along with her hubby on a couch as he cutely croons the birthday song for his ladylove. As the clip progresses, Bipasha pecks a kiss on her spouse’s lips and cuts the cake before making a wish. The gorgeous actress is seen sporting a dark green jumpsuit, on the other hand, Karan is donning a checkered grey shirt and black shorts. Here is the video.

The two seem to enjoy the birthday celebration. Taking to the caption, Bipasha wrote, “It’s my birthday” and dropped a red heart emoticon. Fans showered her with love and flooded the comments section with birthday wishes to make the day special for their favourite actress. The dimpled beauty has posted another fun video in which she is seen dancing with loads of balloons around her, and she is also joined by Karan later on. The fun video is a delight to watch. Have a look at the clip here.

In the comments section of the sweet video, Bipasha’s friends and colleagues from the industry penned birthday wishes for the actress. Malaika wrote,” Happy birthday dear Bips,” and added a hugging emoticon. Rajiv Adita adored her writing, “Cutie!” Choreographer Bosco Martis wrote,” Happy Birthday,” and added a red heart and hugging emoticon.

We wish Bipasha Basu a very Happy Birthday!

