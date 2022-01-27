Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: From Animal to Aashram 2, upcoming projects of the actor that won't disappoint

Tinsel town has an amazing set of artists, who are known throughout the for their incessant efforts in creating masterpieces. One of the influencers in the industry is none other than Bobby Deol, who is still reigning hearts with his unsurpassed performances. He has managed to win hearts of the audience over the years and in the recent time, his projects like Class of 83 and Aashram have managed to leave his fans impressed.

Now, as Bobby Deol steps into another milestone this year on his birthday, here's a look at his upcoming diverse projects.

Aashram 2

Bobby bagged several awards for his stellar performance in Aashram, for which he received critical acclaim and mass fan following and hysteria and now all set to release the second season of Aashram.

Love Hostel

Love Hostel, a crime thriller, the film traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. Bobby will be seen with Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

Penthouse

Bobby and Abbas Mastan have given us some unique projects in the past and again with 'Penthouse' alongside Arjun Rampal after 'Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai' it is definitely yet another exciting project.

Animal

Experimenting with negative roles, Bobby will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal along with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The film is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature.

Here's wishing him, Happy Birthday!

Also Read: INTERVIEW: Bobby Deol gets candid on his 2.0 version: When you achieve success, you are more nervous