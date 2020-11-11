  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Boney Kapoor: Here’s a look at the filmmaker’s family photos which are frame worthy

As Boney Kapoor is celebrating his 65th birthday today, these family pics of the filmmaker will make you go aww.
2954 reads Mumbai
Boney Kapoor is one of the most renowned filmmakers in Bollywood who is know to have created to iconic movies in his career like Woh Saat Din, Mr India, Judai, Company, Wanted etc. While his movies often make him grab the limelight, his personal life is more in the news. For the uninitiated, Boney was married to veteran actress Sridevi and their love story has been the talk of the town since the beginning. The couple even had two daughters together – Janvhi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

To note, this was Boney’s second wedding. He was earlier married to Mona Kapoor with whom he had two kids – Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The filmmaker enjoys perfect family and his family members often share beautiful pics of their happy moments. So as Boney Kapoor turns a year older today, here’s a look at the filmmakers stunning family pics which are frame worthy and will make you go aww.

Boney Kapoor's love filled pic Sridevi is all things hearts

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi have been one of the most loved pairs of Bollywood. The duo never failed to give major relationship goals to millennials and it was certainly a delight to watch them together. While the English Vinglish actress is no more with us, her throwback pics with Boney often leave us emotional

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

A picture perfect family

Boney and Sridevi got a perfect click with their daughters Khushi and Janhvi at an event. While Boney wore a kurta pyjama, Sridevi looked resplendent in her modern yet traditional attire. On the other hand, Janhvi and Khushi looked stunning in their gorgeous attires.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

When junior Kapoors posed with senior Kapoors

Anshula Kapoor had given the fans an unmissable throwback from her childhood. In the pic, the lady was seen posing with brother Arjun Kapoor and parents Boney and Mona. It was indeed an adorable click and we can’t take our eyes off this cute family pic.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Because there's no such thing as too many throwbacks #MiFamilia #JuniorKapoors #WhereThemEyesAt?

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on

A family that parties together stays together

The Kapoors certainly made a perfect family pic as everyone in the family came together for a party. This pic included Boney, his mother, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Reena Marwah, Jahaan Kapoor.

Also Read: Sridevi holding onto baby Janhvi Kapoor in this rare childhood photo with Boney Kapoor is pure gold

Janhvi Kapoor’s cuteness is a brownie point in this pic

Janvhi Kapoor shared a beautiful pic from her childhood days that will touch the right chords of your heart. This pic featured young Janhvi posing with Sridevi and Boney and this pic couldn’t get any cuter.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Credits :Instagram

