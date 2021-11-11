Happy Birthday Boney Kapoor: Here’s a look at the filmmaker’s pics with Sridevi that are frame worthy

Film producer Boney Kapoor, who has produced films like ‘Wanted’ and ‘Tevar’ celebrates his 66th birthday today. The producer these days makes the news through his daughters Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor and his son Arjun Kapoor. Boney Kapoor had an impeccable love story with his wife Sridevi and there are some lovely pictures out there to prove it. At the India Today Woman Summit 2013, Boney Kapoor had talked about his love story with Sridevi and had shared how he had gotten to know about Sri and how they had met.

Starting with the first time he had seen Sridevi, Boney Kapoor had said, “It happened the first time I saw her on-screen, this was probably in the late 70s when I saw one of her Tamil films. I said to myself that this is someone I would want to have in my film." Boney Kapoor further spoke about offering an unprecedented sum of money to Sridevi for her to star in the cult classic Mr. India led by Anil Kapoor and Ambrish Puri. Boney had offered a sum of Rs 11 lacs, which was unheard of in the late ’80s for a leading heroine.

Take a look:

Boney had said, “Sri was the highest-paid actor, among the females. I knew she had done a film for around Rs 8-8.5 lakh, and probably, this was her mother’s way of negotiating. I heard her figure and I said ‘No, I’ll pay Rs 11 lakh.’ She thought I was a mad producer from Bombay who is offering more than what she asked for! Well, that’s how I got close to her mother.”

