'Happy Birthday Captain Virat Kohli' wishes Varun Dhawan with the coolest throwback PIC from Swiss vacay

Indian men's cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli has turned a year older today. On his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from across the world. Now, Varun Dhawan also has sent out good wishes to the cool captain of Team India in a special way. Throwing it way back to Switzerland trip where Varun and Natasha Dalal had bumped into Virat and Anushka Sharma, the Coolie No 1 actor dropped an unseen photo with the Indian skipper on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared the unseen throwback photo with Virat and wrote, "Happy birthday captain @virat.kohli. Always been inspired by this mans drive,passion and discipline for the country. Here’s to many more runs #teamindia forevaaaaa." As soon as Varun shared the photo, fans began showering love on the two cool stars of their respective fields. Back in 2020, Anushka and Varun had shared several photos while celebrating the new year in a fun way with their respective partners in Switzerland.

Take a look:

Varun, like other Indians, has been rooting for Team India as they play the T20 World Cup. The throwback photo of Varun and Virat certainly gives fans a glimpse of their bond. The two could be seen smiling and posing together and it made fans wonder who was behind the camera.

Meanwhile, Virat has been busy with the T20 World Cup in UAE and Anushka Sharma along with Vamika have been spending time with him there. Their photos from the Halloween celebration with other Team India players and their families had gone viral on social media recently.

