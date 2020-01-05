Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: From a newbie to stellar performer and a producer, Deepika’s memorable decade

As Bollywood’s most talented star, Deepika Padukone steps into another year of her life, we take a look at her decade’s journey. From a debutante to a talented actor and a producer, Deepika’s story is nothing short of inspiring.

For many stars in Bollywood, 2020 kicked off in Holiday mood as a new decade had dawned upon everyone. However, a diva, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today, kept on working despite the holiday mode and it is none other than . With just this gesture, Deepika summed up what she has managed to learn from spending a fulfilling, enriching and memorable decade in Bollywood. The journey of Bollywood’s gorgeous leggy lass began in 2007 with ’s Om Shanti Om and till 2009, Deepika was still a freshman in the industry trying to find her footing, one project after another.

However, something changed after 2009’s Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal for Deepika and fans connected with her portraying Meera on the big screen. Post this, the decade between 2010 to 2020 can be called as an inspiring era for the gorgeous diva who has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts. As Deepika turns 34 today, we look back at the last 10 years of her career which transformed the diva from a newbie to a prolific performer to now a producer with Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone’s grapple with fame and failures- 2010 to 2011

Almost a newbie, Deepika did manage to deliver a seasoned performance in Love Aaj Kal in 2009. But, post this began a period of struggle. Deepika was seen in Kartik Calling Kartik with Farhan Akhtar which didn’t fare well at the box office. Critics did comment on Padukone’s acting skills and the diva’s performance didn’t leave an imprint. Next in line came Lafangey Parindey which too didn’t do well at the box office. However, Padukone’s earnest attempt at playing an ambitious blind girl was appreciated. A few of her next films like Break Ke Baad, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Aarakshan, Desi Boyz were more misses than hits which left critics declaring that Deepika’s sparkle had indeed been basked by the choice of films.

Deepika’s tryst with romantic comedies and Bhansali’s Ram-Leela- 2012 to 2014

Despite the struggle, Deepika continued to persevere and took on a different route this time. With Cocktail in 2012, Deepika gave her fans Veronica, a feisty girl who could destroy her life over love. When the film released, Critics were in awe of Deepika’s portrayal of Veronica and many called her the ‘soul’ of the film. And with just one film, Padukone impressed everyone all over again. Next up was Race 2, a multistarrer, in which Deepika’s role had shades of grey which came as a pleasant surprise for fans. The film was a box office success too. However, the most memorable performance of Deepika came in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as Naina. The film was a blockbuster and Deepika won hearts as the shy yet affable Naina. Many thought that the role would make filmmakers see the actor in her and indeed that was reflective in her next few films.

In Chennai Express, Deepika as Meenamma won hearts with her thick Southern accent and her gorgeous ethnic looks. The film emerged as the highest-grossing film of Deepika’s career and her performance was loved. But the bang came with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela with . Deepika and Ranveer’s sizzling chemistry set the screens and box office on fire. The film was a blockbuster and Deepika’s critics finally felt that she had transformed into a seasoned actor. For it, Deepika also bagged the Best Actress Filmfare award. A series of mixed bag films came in Happy New Year and Finding Fanny. But all just added to the adulation for Deepika among her fans.

Deepika’s arrival as the stellar performer and a prolific actor- 2015 to 2018

The 34-year old actress entered 2015 on a high note and her next film, Piku proved that Deepika has arrived as a seasoned and stellar actor. As Piku Banerjee, Deepika was seen taking care of her father played by Amitabh Bachchan and her performance left an indelible impression in the minds of her fans. Her role in Piku is one of the finest performances of Deepika’s career and even critics lauded her acting restraint and finesse. The film won her Second Best Actress award at Filmfare and Screen Awards. Post Piku came Tamasha with Imtiaz Ali and . Deepika as Tara made fans cry, laugh and live with her performance. Many even mentioned that after Piku, Deepika’s role as Tara would be remembered for years to come. However, the film got a mixed response from fans.

Once again, Bhansali brought Deepika and Ranveer in one frame in 2015’s final release Bajirao Mastani and managed to tell a period tale in the most stunning way. Deepika’s acting as Mastani won over even the naysayers and her tryst with period drama proved a success. For her role, Deepika showed commitment and learned sword-fighting, horse-riding. Her chemistry with Ranveer once again was the talk of the town and fans loved the two actors.

Post this, Deepika took a break and made the westward journey. She was seen in Vin Diesel’s XXX: Return of Xander Cage as Serena Unger. However, many critics felt that talent so amazing seemed to have been wasted in the film. But, the fact that impressed Deepika’s fans were her journey to Hollywood. Post this, Deepika did Padmaavat in 2018 which did garner some negative attention due to protests. But, Deepika’s performance as queen Padmaavati was loved. Padukone’s restrained elegance gave life to Rani Padmaavati and the film emerged among the highest grosser of the year. Post this, Deepika took a break from films and got married to Ranveer Singh in 2018. In 2019, Deepika didn’t have any release but still managed to remain among the most popular Bollywood stars across the globe.

Deepika’s donning a new hat of a Producer with Chhapaak in 2020

As the new decade is upon us, Deepika seems to have come a full circle in terms of her career. From a newbie to a seasoned actor and now a producer, Padukone is all set to bring meaningful content for her fans. Next up for Deepika is Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she transforms into Malti, an acid attack survivor. Based on Laxmi Agarwal’s story, Deepika has been promoting the film with full energy and has mentioned the emotional turmoil she went through to get into the skin of Malti. At events, Deepika mentioned that she wanted to tell this story and so, she decided to co-produce it.

Fans of the actress have been excited about the upcoming release and even as Deepika celebrates her 34th birthday, she would be promoting the same. The film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Another film that Deepika has put her name on as producer is Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83. Deepika will be seen with Ranveer in it as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife. As a producer, she is hellbent on bringing films that have the power to impact society and her fans can see how the young newbie has made way for a mature performer in the form of Deepika Padukone.

