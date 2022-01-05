Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Superstar synonymous with Versatility & her killer future film slate is proof

The crush of millions of hearts, Deepika Padukone, is celebrating her birthday today, on the 5th of January. It has been over 14 years since Deepika debuted in the Hindi film industry with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. And ever since then, the actress has been constantly emerging and evolving as a powerhouse of talent. In her upward-rising career, Deepika has showcased wide-ranging versatility with the characters she portrays on the big screen and the genre of films she chooses to be in.

Deepika has been Leela and Naina Talwar. But she has also been Veronica, Tara, and Piku. As I write this article, only one song by Emmy Meli comes to mind that fits so well to describe Deepika as a superstar: “I am woman, I am fearless, I am sexy, I am divine, I am unbeatable, I am creative, Honey you can get in line.” (as we should)

On Deepika Padukone’s birthday today, we are going to celebrate the versatility that the actor has to offer, by having a look at her future projects. From Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, to Project K opposite Prabhas, Deepika has an interesting list of films in the pipeline, and they are in stark contrast with each other in various aspects.

Take a look:

1. Pathan (Romantic Actioner)

Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. Along with SRK, Deepika will be seen with John Abraham as well. The film will have some high-octane, never-seen-before action scenes and it will be more than interesting to witness what Deepika brings to the table, as it’s a genre she has not experimented with much before.

2. Fighter (Action-Thriller with a dash of Patriotism)

While Deepika will be collaborating with SRK for the fourth time in Pathan, Fighter is the first film where the birthday woman will be featuring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand again, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action thriller, which will portray a story on the Indian Armed Forces. Both Hrithik and Deepika will be seen in action mode as a team.

3. Project K (Sci-fi)

Deepika is all set for her first pan-India film alongside Bahubali actor Prabhas himself. It should be noted that Deepika’s talent and stardom are at a height where she’s working with huge names in multiple film industries. Be it SRK, Big B, or Prabhas, Deepika is the female protagonist for several films starring these actors. Coming to Project K, the Nag Ashwin directorial is a sci-fi film, which is being produced on a huge budget.

Speaking about her experience of working on this multilingual film directed by Ashwin, Deepika said, “I haven’t worked with Prabhas before; I haven't worked with Nag before; I'm also going to have to do this in a different language apart from doing this in Hindi. So, there's a lot of these things. Plus it's a VFX heavy film. There's a lot of VFX effects. So, even just the character, the world, all of it is so new. I’m just curious, excited and nervous.”

4. Gehraiyaan (Complicated relationship drama)

From Action and Sci-Fi, we now come to a film where human relationships and their complex, grey nature is at the centre. Gehraiyaan directed by Shakun Batra features Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. On the one hand, Deepika works and stands at par with some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, and on the other hand, DP will feature in a movie with three newbies. If that’s not confidence and grace, what is?

5. The Intern (Comedy-drama)

The Intern is the remake of the popular 2015 Hollywood film of the same name starring Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo, Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine and Zack Pearlman. Deepika will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in this comedy-drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma which will portray the story of a 70-year-old widower who joins a fashion company as a senior intern and forms an unlikely friendship with the CEO.

One actor and so many different avatars, genres, co-actors, and stories. Adding to versatility in real life, the national-level badminton player has also donned the hat of a producer in the last couple of years. In the last two years, Deepika has produced Chhapaak, and the recently released ’83.

It won’t be wrong then, to say that ‘Versatile’ is Deepika Padukone’s middle name. Don’t you agree?

We wish the gorgeous Deepika Padukone a very happy and warm birthday!