Happy Birthday Dhanush: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal & Sonam Kapoor send love to The Gray Man star

Dhanush is one of the most loved actors in the South industry. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he enjoys a massive fan following even in the Bollywood industry and now with his latest OTT release The Gray Man, we bet his popularity has risen across the globe. Well, the actor turns a year older today and social media is filled with wishes for his birthday. Apart from his fans many BTown celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor have taken to their social media handles to wish the star.

Sara Ali Khan shared a fun video of her along with Dhanush. We can see her wearing a white shirt over a white traditional lungi and dancing while Dhanush looks at her. Sharing this video, Sara wrote, “Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja. Have the best day!! As usual I’m over enthusiastic and excited while you are calm, poised and contained. Missing these Atrangi days.” Sonam Kapoor too shared a picture of her with Dhanush and wished him. Vicky on the other hand shared his pic shaking hands with Dhanush and wrote, “Happy Birthday D! Keep shining and keep inspiring all of us with your magic.”

Check out the wishes:

Meanwhile, talking about Dhanush starrer The Gray Man, the film is directed by Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo and has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead. The Gray Man also stars Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard in pivotal roles, among others. The Gray Man promises to be a gripping cat-and-mouse chase as Ryan Gosling plays a CIA operative who is now on the run, and Chris Evan’s Loyd Hansel is determined to take him down.

ALSO READ: Selvaraghavan wishes brother and Naane Varuven star Dhanush: Special birthday for a special person