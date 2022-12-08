Happy Birthday Dharmendra: 10 throwback pics shared by the veteran actor that’ll take you on a nostalgic ride

Veteran superstar Dharmendra is one of the most legendary and successful actors in Bollywood. With an illustrious career in Hindi cinema spanning over 6 decades, Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films so far. If you follow him on social media, you may already know that he loves sharing throwback pictures and reminiscing old, precious memories. He has a treasure trove of old pictures that will surely get you nostalgic. Dharmendra is celebrating his 87th birthday today, and on this occasion, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at major throwback pictures shared by the veteran actor! Dharmendra’s throwback picture with Jaya Bachchan

Dharmendra will reunite with his Guddi co-star Jaya Bachchan once again in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Last year, he expressed his excitement over sharing screen space again, and posted a throwback picture. “Barson baadh..... Apni Guddi ke saath..... Guddi..... jo kabhi badi fan theyn meri.... A happy news,” he wrote.

Dharmendra shares an old picture with Sanjay Dutt Dharmendra took to his Twitter account and shared an old pic featuring Sanjay Dutt alongside him. He wrote, “Loving memories With Loving Sanju baba.”

Dharmendra’s pic with Raj Kapoor Dharmendra remembered Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary and posted this old black and white picture that shows him hugging Raj Kapoor. He wrote, “Raj Sahab , today is your birthday Anniversary. We miss you sir . You will always be remembered with great love and respect.”

Dharmendra’s picture with his first ever co-star Kamini Kaushal Dharmendra once shared this olden golden picture with his first co-star Kamini Kaushal. “Meri zindagi ki , Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal Ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir…Donon ke chihron par massart … ikk pyaar bhari introduction….” he wrote.

Dharmendra’s pic with Shyama Sharing this monochromatic picture, Dharmendra shared with his fans that in the initial days of his film career, he was doing a film with Shyama that was eventually shelved.

Dharmendra shares a picture with Shabana Azmi Dharmendra once shared this picture which shows him offering a rose to Shabana Azmi. He wrote, “Shabana, ke sath bante bante .... ikk Tsveer ...adhuri rah gai !!!”

Dharmendra’s pic with Sadhana Last year, Dharmendra fondly remembered late actor Sadhana and shared a throwback with her from their early days. In his caption, he called her a fine artist and a lovely person, and expressed his regret that he only got to work with her in one film.

Dharmendra shares a still from Ankhen Dharmendra once shared a still from the 1963 movie Ankhen remembered lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. The lyrics of this film’s songs were penned by Sahir, and in his caption, Dharmendra wrote, “Milti hai zndgi main mohabbat kabi kabi” Sahir ki yaad main.” The picture shows Mala Sinha and Dharmendra posing together.

Dharmendra’s picture with Vinod Khanna Dharmendra once treated his fans to an old picture with his Farishtay co-star Vinod Khanna. The picture shows them both in a dance pose, and they can be seen wearing bright costumes. Sharing the goofy throwback picture, he wrote, “Our steps are so original and unique, even we couldn't repeat it!"

Dharmendra’s picture with Dilip Kumar This black and white picture shows Dharmendra helping Dilip Kumar end his fast during Ramzan. “Maha-E-Ramzan ki mohabbat bhari ek shaam apne bade bhai ka roza khulwate hue," he wrote.

Dharmendra’s work front Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He will also be seen in Apne 2 along with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

ALSO READ: PICS- Hema Malini celebrates her 74th birthday with Dharmendra: Always lovely to be with him