Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Esha Deol, Bobby Deol share sweet moments with 'Papa' as they shower him with love

On the 85th birthday of Dharmendra, his children Esha Deol and Bobby Deol dug out the most endearing photos with their dad and shared them on social media to send out sweet wishes to him.

Senior star Dharmendra has turned a year older today and on his birthday, his children Esha Deol and son Bobby Deol have penned heartfelt notes on social media. The senior star is currently spending time at his farmhouse and often drops videos and photos from the same on his Twitter handle. Today, on his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from fans on social media and even his children, Esha and Bobby did not miss a chance to make him feel special.

Taking to Instagram, Esha shared photos with her dad as she wished him. She showered him with love in the post and expressed her wish for him in a note. In the throwback photos, Esha was seen posing with her dad. The Senior star was seen leaning on his daughter and Esha was seen holding on to his hand as they struck a happy pose together. Sharing the photo, Esha wrote, "Holding on to this hand for eternity" Love you papa Happy Birthday Wish you happiness & the best of health always."

On the other hand, Bobby Deol also shared an endearing photo with his dad on social media to express his love for him. In the photo that Bobby shared, the Ashram star could be seen as a little boy. He is seen planting a kiss on his father's cheek while twinning with him in the same printed shirt. The adorable photo left netizens in complete awe. Bobby wrote, "Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday."

Take a look at Esha Deol and Bobby Deol's wish for Dharmendra:

Meanwhile, in a chat with Etimes, Dharmendra revealed that he often misses his mother and on his birthday, after doing the rituals, he recalls moments with her. The senior star even revealed his excitement about Apne 2. He shared that he was looking forward to working with his grandson, Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol in the film. Recently, the sequel to the emotional family film was announced on Gurpurab.

