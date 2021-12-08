Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Sholay to Dream Girl, 5 unforgettable movies of Bollywood’s ‘He Man’

The veteran actor Dharam Singh Deol, better known as Dharmendra has over five decades of experience in the film industry. The legend has been honored with several awards and prestigious titles. The He-Man continues to entertain his audience with incredible movies every now and then. He recently appeared in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol leaving his audience impressed once again. As the legendary star today turned a year older, let’s take a moment to appreciate his hard work in the five most unforgettable movies.

Sholay

The name is enough to remind you about the epic tale. ‘Sholay’ is still considered as one of the best movies ever created in Bollywood. Starring Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Amitabh Bachchan, the film revolved around a retired policeman Thakur Baldev Singh, whose family was killed by Gabbar Singh. Dharmendra in the film enacted as Veeru, and Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Jai. The Jai-Verru Jodi still remains in our hearts.

Dharam Veer

‘Dharam Veer’ is a story of twin brothers who were separated at birth, meet after years. The two bond together and turn best friends, unaware of the fact that they are real brothers by blood. The film starred Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh in the lead. This film is regarded as one of Dharmendra’s best performances.

Dream Girl

Dharmendra shared the screen space with his real-life ‘dream girl’ Hema Malini. Hema Malini in the film tries to fund her orphanage children by tricking rich people. Unaware of her true identity, Dharmendra falls in love with Hema Malini. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated by fans and critics as well.

Phool Aur Patthar

‘Phool Aur Patthar’ is a story that revolves around widowed Shanti and a thief, Shaka. Dharmendra essayed the role of the ruffian Shaka, while Meena Kumari played Shanti in the movie. Dharmendra’s drunk act from the flick is considered to be among the best scenes.

Yaadon Ki Baraat

‘Yaadon Ki Baraat’ revolves around three brothers who are separated after their parents are murdered by a gangster. Years later, the brothers find their paths intertwined. Dharmendra had put forth a brilliant performance in this movie.

