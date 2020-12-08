Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Sunny Deol pens sweet wish for his dad; Calls him ‘Greatest Human being in World’

On Dharmendra’s 85th birthday, Sunny Deol has shared a love filled pic with his father as he penned a heartwarming note for him

Dharmendra – this isn’t just a name of a Bollywood superstar but it is also an emotion. Bollywood’s HeMan aka Garam Dharam has been one of the most loved and successful stars in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The veteran actor has given us several cult movies and enjoys a massive fan following across the world from every age group. So, as Dharmendra turned a year older today, he was flooded by best wishes on social media.

Amid this, his elder son Sunny Deol also took it as an opportunity to shower some love on his dear daddy. He shared a beautiful pic with Dharmendra wherein in the father son duo was smiling as they posed together for the camera. In the caption, Sunny called his father as the greatest human being in the world. He also stated that he wants to take away all of his father’s sorrow. “#happy #birthday #papa. The Greatest Actor and The Greatest Human being in this World. The World loves you. Be Happy Always. That’s the only way we want to see you. Give us all your sorrows. WE LOVE YOU. PAPA,” Sunny wrote. On the other hand, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol also shared an adorable throwback pic with his bade papa from his childhood days and wrote, “@aapkadharam happy birthday bade papa love you.”

Take a look at Sunny Deol and Karan Deol’s birthday wish for Dharmendra:

Meanwhile, the Deols, including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol will be coming together soon for Apne 2. The movie happens to be the sequel of Anil Sharma’s 2007 release sports drama.

