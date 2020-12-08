Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Top 5 evergreen songs of the legendary actor that strike the right chord

On the occasion of Dharmendra’s 85 birthday, we bring you the legendary star’s best five songs that are stilled loved by everyone.

Think of powerhouse actors in Bollywood and the list will definitely be incomplete without mentioning veteran actor Dharmendra. In his career spanning over more than 50 years, he has several blockbusters to his credit. He is best known for his scintillating performances in films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Dream Girl, Anupama and Hukumat to name a few. From playing a romantic hero, comedy to doing intense action, the legendary actor has pulled off every genre and character with utmost perfection. It goes without saying that he is one of the most celebrated stars in the Hindi film industry. He is also known as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema and is considered amongst the successful actors in the history of Indian cinema.

The veteran actor made his impressive Bollywood debut with Arjun Hingorani’s movie Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. He then went on to feature in many romantic movies and established himself as a charmer in the era dominated by legends like Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar. He made successful pairing with actresses like Meena Kumari and Hema Malini. His chemistry with his now-wife Hema was loved by everyone and the duo has given many hit films together.

Dharmendra had a solo hero role in Phool Aur Patthar which was his first action film. After this, he was unstoppable and went on to give many super hit action flicks including, Dharam Veer, Hukumat, Azaad, Pratigya among others, and all of these were blockbusters.

Born on 8 December 1935 in Nasrali, a village in Ludhiana district, Punjab, he spent his early life in the village of Sahenwal. His acting journey started when Dharmendra become the winner of Filmfare magazine's nationally organised new talent award and went to Mumbai from Punjab, to work in the movie promised. However, the film was never made. Later on, he got the opportunity to debut with Arjun Hingorani’s directorial Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.

Interestingly, adding another feather to his hat, the talented actor also experimented with film production. He launched both of his sons in films: Sunny Deol in Betaab in 1983 and Bobby Deol in Barsaat as well as his nephew Abhay Deol in Socha Na Tha.

After spending more than 50 years in showbiz, Dharmendra is still a force to reckon with and shows no signs of stopping. He has recently announced his upcoming film Apne 2. The senior actor will be bringing 'three generations' of the Deols in one frame - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and the latest addition Karan Deol. And since today, the Seeta Aur Geeta star is celebrating his 85 birthday, the legendary actor is inundated with wishes from his fans, family members and friends from the industry. As he turns 85 today, we bring you his top 5 evergreen songs that are stilled loved by the masses and will always find their place in chartbusters.

Check out the songs below:

1. Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai 2. Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge 3. Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana 4. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas 5. Jhilmil Sitaron Ka

