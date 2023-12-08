Happy Birthday Dharmendra: When Bollywood's He-man revealed why he stopped counting his age after turning 60

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently created immense hype owing to his performance in his latest venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, wherein he shared the screen space with actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

On the personal front, the star celebrates his 88th birthday today, on December 8. On this special day, let's look back at the time when the legendary star revealed that he stopped counting his age after turning 60 and how he unveiled his biggest worry that makes him always stay grounded and humble.

As Dharmendra turns 88, a throwback to when he spoke about keeping 'enthusiasm alive' despite one's age

The veteran actor turning a year old totally calls for a celebration for his fans. On the special occasion, let's get into a flashback and delve into one of his old interviews with Mid-Day wherein he had revealed that he stopped counting age after turning 60 as one should always have a childlike excitement regardless of the age and unboxed his biggest fear, which turns out to be the outpouring love from his fans coming to a standstill.

"I stopped counting my age after I turned 60. No matter what your age, you should keep your enthusiasm alive. I have childlike excitement about small things that life has to offer; I keep myself excited by thinking about what to do next as an actor. The camera loves me, and I become a different man when in front of it. I had dreamt of being an actor and became one because of my fans. My biggest worry is that my fans may stop loving me. So, I keep myself grounded and consider myself a newcomer even today. I tell myself that I need to experiment with different roles," the actor had told the news portal.

Work front of Dharmendra

Dharmendra was recently seen on the big screen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, wherein he shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Remarkably, his kiss scene with actress Shabana Azmi in the movie began doing rounds on the internet in no time, garnering eyeballs. Reports suggest the actor will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

