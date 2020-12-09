Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: 10 candid PHOTOS of the actress that leave us in awe of her beauty and expressions

Dia Mirza turns a year older on December 9, 2020. Meanwhile, check out some of her candid pictures on the special occasion.

Dia Mirza does not need any introduction. The former Miss India has been an inevitable part of the film industry for a long time. It was only a few days back when the stunning diva completed 20 years of winning the title of Miss Asia Pacific. Yes, that’s right. She was crowned the aforementioned title in December 2000 at Manila in the Philippines. She was 18-years old back then when she made the country proud after having won the coveted crown.

That was just the beginning! Post that, Dia finally made her debut in Bollywood with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein alongside R Madhavan and after that, there was no stopping her. The actress has appeared in many movies till date most of which have been well-received by the audience. She was last seen in the starrer Thappad in which she played a pivotal role. The reason why the gorgeous beauty continues to be in the hearts of the fans is because of her work.

Apart from being an actress, Dia also happens to be a successful filmmaker and a social activist. Moreover, she never fails to grab attention whenever something is shared on her social media timeline. Most often it is her candid pictures that steal all the limelight and we have got proof about the same! As the diva celebrates her 39th birthday today, we will be looking into some of her candid clicks on social media that won the hearts of her fans in no time.

Check out the pictures below:

Credits :Dia Mirza Instagram

