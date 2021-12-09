Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: Photos of former beauty queen with son Avyaan that are all about unconditional love
Dia Mirza is an actress that doesn’t need an introduction. The diva has won millions of hearts with her flawless beauty and has even given impressive performances on the silver screen. This isn’t all. Dia has also been a perfect example of beauty with brains and she is often seen voicing her opinions on several topics especially environment. Interestingly, the former beauty queen has also made the headlines recently for her personal life. Dia had recently married beau Vaibhav Rekhi in a hush hush wedding in February this year.
It was an intimate wedding ceremony and Dia made sure to break several stereotypes on her big day - be it a woman priest performing the wedding rituals, skipping the kanyadan ritual and more. And while Dia is all about beauty, grace, a woman with a voice, she recently embraced motherhood. Yes! The former beauty queen gave birth to a baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and ever since then she has been treating fans with beautiful pics with her little munchkin. So, as Dia Mirza is celebrating her birthday today, we bring you some of her adorable pics with Avyaan:
Dia had treated fans with a beautiful family pic featuring herself holding her son Avyaan and the mother and son duo was seen posing with Vaibhav and Samaira (Vaibhav’s daughter from his first wedding). The pic went on to melt hearts as the Tumko Naa Bhool Payenge actress looked stunning in her yellow coloured embroidered kurta flaunting her flawless smile.
A pic that speaks volumes about a mother’s unconditional love
In this beautiful pic with a charcoal painting effect, the new mommy was seen holding her little munchkin in her arms as he slept over her shoulder. Dia was seen enjoying this serene moment with utmost bliss. This pic not just speak volumes about a mother’s unconditional love but also strikes the right chords with millions of hearts.
Dia welcomes Avyaan home
In a similar pic with a charcoal painting effect, Dia penned a heartwarming note as she welcomed her son home after four months of his birth. Indeed it was a tough time for the new parents and Dia wrote, “Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way”.
Announcing Avyaan’s arrival
The actress shared a beautiful pic holding her newborn baby’s hand almost two months after his birth. She revealed that she delivered the baby via an emergency C-section due to a sudden appendectomy and a very severe bacterial infection. This pic instantly stole millions of hearts.
A pic that is sheer love
As we talk about Dia and Avyaan, we can’t miss out on this candid pic of the former beauty queen with her main man Vaibhav. In the pic, she was seen showing him her tattoo. Dia wrote, ““What does this tattoo mean?” You had asked… “it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad.”