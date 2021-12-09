Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: Photos of former beauty queen with son Avyaan that are all about unconditional love

Dia Mirza is an actress that doesn’t need an introduction. The diva has won millions of hearts with her flawless beauty and has even given impressive performances on the silver screen. This isn’t all. Dia has also been a perfect example of beauty with brains and she is often seen voicing her opinions on several topics especially environment. Interestingly, the former beauty queen has also made the headlines recently for her personal life. Dia had recently married beau Vaibhav Rekhi in a hush hush wedding in February this year.

It was an intimate wedding ceremony and Dia made sure to break several stereotypes on her big day - be it a woman priest performing the wedding rituals, skipping the kanyadan ritual and more. And while Dia is all about beauty, grace, a woman with a voice, she recently embraced motherhood. Yes! The former beauty queen gave birth to a baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and ever since then she has been treating fans with beautiful pics with her little munchkin. So, as Dia Mirza is celebrating her birthday today, we bring you some of her adorable pics with Avyaan: