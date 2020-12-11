Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: Devdas to Saudagar; 5 movies of the actor which are must watch for every cinebuff

On the occasion of Dilip Kumar’s 98th birthday, here’s a look at some of his best movies which have been blockbuster hit and are still cherished by Bollywood buffs

Bollywood has been home to several talented actors over the years who have touched millions of hearts and ruled the silver screen for decades. Amid this is Dilip Kumar who has been touted as the evergreen tragedy king. Dilip Sahab, who was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, has managed to fascinate everyone with his stupendous acting skills in his career of over five decades. Interestingly, the Padma Vibhushan awardee actor has given several hit movies which have been blockbuster hits.

Needless to say, Dilip Sahab has been an epitome of acting who is known for his prolific performances and versatility. Interestingly, the legendary actor is turning a year older today. And while he will be showered with best wishes from his fans across the world, Dilip Sahab has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year. Talking about the same, his wife Saira Banu stated, “We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip Sahab lost his two brothers. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health.” However, his fans will certainly be celebrating this special day in their own way. So, on Dilip Kumar’s 98th birthday, here are 5 of his best movies which are a must watch for every Bollywood buff.

Ram Aur Shyam

Released in 1967, this Tapi Chanakya directorial featured Dilip Kumar in double role along with Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Pran and Nirupa Roy in the lead role. It was a story of twin brothers who were separated at birth while one of these brothers turn out to be a shy & coward, the other one was brave and mischievous. This movie paved ways for several double role movies like Seeta Aur Geeta, Chaalbaaz, Gopi Kishen, and many more.

Mughal-e-Azam

Helmed by K Asif, Mughal-e-Azam happens to be the epic historical drama featuring Prithviraj Kapoor, Dillip Kumar, Durga Khote and Madhubala in the lead role. The movie was about Mughal prince Salim (played by Dilip Kumar) who went on to fall in love with Anarkali (played by Madhubala). Mughal-e-Azam went on to become one of the highest grossers of that year and also won National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Devdas

While we still can’t get over starrer Devdas, did you know it was a remake of Dilip Kumar starrer of the same title which was released on 1955. The movie was based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel Devdas. While Dilip played the titular role in the movie, it also featured Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala in key roles. Dilip Sahab’s performance as Devdas has been one of his career best stint and the movie even won a National Award.

Kranti

Released in 1981, this historical drama was produced and directed by Manoj Kumar. The movie came with an impressive ensemble of cast including Manoj, Dilip Kumar Hema Malini, Shashi Kapoor, Praveen Babi, Shatrughan Sinha etc. To note, this movie marked Dilip Kumar’s return to the silver screen after five years and he did nail it with his performance while the movie went on to become a blockbuster hit.

Saudagar

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, Saudagar was one of the most talked about movies of its time as it brought together two of the most legendary actors in one frame. We are talking about Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar whose impressive chemistry had set the screens on fire. Apart from Dilip and Raaj, Saudagar also featured Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala in the lead.

