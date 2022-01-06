Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Soorma to Udta Punjab, how the beloved pop star has made a mark in Bollywood

Today, Diljit Dosanjh is synonymous with great music, a cracking sense of humour and his love for fashion. The Punjabi pop star has slowly and steadily spread his wings across India and become a much loved star. From his foot-tapping music such as Lover to his candid presence on social media, Diljit has won millions of hearts.

Apart from making fans groove to his music, Diljit also has acted in a number of Punjabi films. And while up north, Diljit was already a pop star and a well-received actor, he widened his fan base when he stepped into Bollywood back in 2016 with Udta Punjab.

Starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others, Diljit shone like a bright spark. The important film that revolved around the drug menace in Punjab, saw Diljit playing the role of a cop named Sartaj Singh. Not just praise and love from fans, but Diljit also won critical acclaim.

While Udta Punjab was the beginning of Bollywood discovering Diljit's range as an actor, he continued the stride. The actor delivered a knockout performance in Soorma in which he was the leading male actor. Carrying the film on his shoulders, Diljit will make you wonder whether he was a former hockey player in his past life. Phillauri, Arjun Patiala, Soorma and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari are some other films where Diljit has experimented as an actor.

His most-loved role to date, after Udta Punjab, has been Good Newwz. Starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, Diljit brought himself to the big screen with his character in Good Newwz. His punch lines and comic timing alongside co-star Kiara Advani was a treat for Diljit's fans who entertained and kept us hooked.

Did You Know?

During the promotions of Good Newwz, Diljit had starred on the cover of a top fashion magazine along with his co-stars. However, the actor only posed for the cover and did not give an interview since he was not confident about his English. Speaking to BBC Asian Network in 2020, Diljit addressed the incident. He said, "It is a flaw. Everyone has flaws. Mine is that I do not know English. Yes, there was an English madam who wanted to take my interview. They called us especially to London to click our pictures. I was so bewildered even when I was on the plane. I was like these people are giving us tickets, booking hotels, just to click photos. Click it anywhere yaar."

He further added, "When the photos were done, madam ji said she had to do interviews. She was interviewing everyone in English. Main bas katt liya paaji wahan se (I just left the place). I said thank you, just click the photos please."

Diljit's candid nature, self love quotient and telling it as it is attitude makes him a much loved star. Here's wishing the musician-actor a very Happy Birthday!

