Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Udta Punjab to Good Newwz, movies in which the Punjabi Munda stole our hearts

As Diljit Dosanjh turns a year older, on the occasion of his birthday, we would like to list 5 Bollywood films in which this Punjabi Munda stole away the audience's heart.

Singer, an actor, television presenter and social media celebrity, Diljit Dosanjh, who made his debut as the lead actor in 2011 in Punjabi movie The Lion of Punjab, has garnered a massive fan following. Diljit made his Bollywood debut as a singer with Pee Pa Pee Pa in Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Tere Naal Love Hogaya which released in January 2012. He also acted in that music video in the movie. He made his debut as a lead actor in Bollywood in the 2016 released film Udta Punjab which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, and .

Today i.e on 6th January, Diljit Dosanjh turns a year older. The actor celebrates his 36th birthday today. In the year 2013, on his birthday Diljit had started an NGO called Saanjh Foundation focusing on underprivileged children and seniors, contributing to orphanages and old age homes. It takes its name from the second part of Dosanjh's last name. The singer-actor has given us some amazing Hindi as well as Punjabi songs like Ikk Kuddi, Move Your Lakk, Sauda Khara Khara, Raula and much more.

On the occasion of Diljit Dosanjh's birthday, we would like to list his 5 Bollywood films in which this Punjabi Munda stole away the audience's heart.

1. Udta Punjab:

Diljit made his debut in Bollywood as an actor in Udta Punjab. He portrayed the role of ASI Sartaj Singh in the film. He even won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for Udta Punjab. He worked opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie. The movie also featured Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

2. Phillauri:

The film stars , Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma & Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Phillauri was released on March 24, 2017. Diljit portrayed the role of Roop Lal "Phillauri"-Shashi’s (Anushka Sharma) husband. The film received mixed reviews but Diljit's performance was loved by all.

3. Soorma:

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi and in lead roles. It was released theatrically on 13 July 2018. Diljit portrayed the role of Sandeep Singh, an Indian professional field hockey player from Haryana and an ex-captain of the Indian national team.

4. Arjun Patiala:

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. The narrative revolves around a newly appointed police officer who attempts to curb crime and corruption in his town with the help of his sidekick. Diljit played the role of Sub-Inspector Arjun Patiala.

5. Good Newwz:

Starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the film revolves around two couples tryst with in vitro fertilisation. The movie was released on 27th December 2019. Diljit's performance as Honey Batra won the hearts of the audience. The Punjabi Munda proved that he can do all kinds of roles.

