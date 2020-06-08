Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: Finding Fanny to Dil Chahta Hai, 5 offbeat roles that will leave you impressed

Today, Dimple Kapadia celebrates her 63rd birthday and we decided to take a look at some of her offbeat characters over the years that have won hearts.

Veteran actresses of Bollywood from the '70s and 80s stunned the audiences with their performances and bold roles. While some played it safe, many other actors were experimental in nature. One such actress was Dimple Kapadia who took social media by storm last year when she was announced to be a part of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet. The actress' casting definitely came as a surprise as Dimple has not starred in Bollywood films lately. However, that did not prove to be a deterrent for Nolan since Dimple is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of the Indian film industry.



Turns out, Dimple was a bit hesitant to send an audition tape for Nolan, but it was her manager who convinced her to audition and the actress finally bagged the role. Dimple's manager had earlier revealed to Mid-Day, "Dimple has never auditioned before. So I had to sit her down and make her understand that the idea of casting people, basis their taped auditions, is to understand if they fit the part. But they are respectful when someone is reluctant and are willing to watch tapes of their previous work."



Dimple's manager had also revealed that Nolan is very secretive about his scripts and he provides little information about the roles. So he doesn't give any scene from the script as a part of the audition. But he saw Dimple's footage and her work and loved it. With this under Dimple's belt, the actress will soon be seen in her first Hollywood film ever.



Over the years, Dimple has played many interesting characters that have won her awards and an equal amount of attention for her fine performances. She also made a crackling come back to the movies after she quit soon after making her debut with Bobby. For the unversed, Dimple's married life with Rajesh Khanna has also been under the spotlight for very many years.



Today, Dimple Kapadia celebrates her 63rd birthday and we decided to take a look at some of her offbeat characters over the years that have won hearts. Take a look:



Bobby Braganza in Bobby (1973)



Tara Jaiswal in Dil Chahta Hai (2001)



Rosalina 'Rosie' Eucharistica in Finding Fanny (2014)

Shanichari in Rudaali (1993)





Megha Dixit in Krantiveer (1994)

