Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: When Rishi Kapoor shared how Twinkle was present on her mom's film Bobby's set

As Dimple Kapadia turns a year older, here's a sweet little anecdote about her & her daughter Twinkle Khanna from her debut film, Bobby that also had Rishi Kapoor as the leading man opposite her.

Senior actress Dimple Kapadia is one of the finest known artists of Indian cinema and her work speaks volumes about her talent. As she turns a year older today on her birthday, we take you back in time to when she debuted in Bollywood with co-starrer Bobby. The film was quite ahead of its time back in 1973 and a young Dimple managed to wow the audiences with her charm, innocence and sheer talent. However, little do her fans know that when she was shooting for the film with Rishi Kapoor, Dimple was actually pregnant with her daughter Twinkle Khanna.

Surprised? Well, the whole story was revealed in two tweets by late actor Rishi Kapoor back in 2015 when he went on to pen a birthday wish for Twinkle Khanna on Twitter. Being his witty self, Rishi Kapoor had gone on to wish Twinkle whilst revealing an anecdote about her mother Dimple from the time of Bobby shoot. Rishi Kapoor had tweeted back in 2015 and revealed that Twinkle was actually in her mom's 'tummy' when he was shooting the romantic song Aksar Koi Ladka with her. He had written, "Happy Birthday dear one! You were in your mums tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby"Aksar koi Ladka" In 1973 lol."

Take a look:

Happy Birthday dear one! You were in your mums tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby"Aksar koi Ladka" In 1973 lol pic.twitter.com/74knXvAfFe — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 29, 2015

While the tweet surely came as a surprise to many of Dimple and Rishi's fans, some were even confused about the timeline of the same. One of the reasons for the confusion was due to the fact that many fans thought that Dimple got married to Rajesh Khanna after Bobby. However, seeing the confused fans, Rishi Kapoor had gone on to set the record straight back in 2015. He shared that Rajesh Khanna and Dimple were married and Bobby was incomplete. He also added that the song was shot much later when Dimple was 3 months pregnant. He wrote, "Kuch logon ko problem Kya hai? Kakaji and Dimple were married,Bobby was still incomplete,we shot that song when Dimple was 3 months pregnant."

Take a look:

Kuch logon ko problem Kya hai? Kakaji and Dimple were married,Bobby was still incomplete,we shot that song when Dimple was 3 months pregnant — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 30, 2015

Well, surely that must have been a cherished anecdote for many of Dimple's fans. The talented senior star continues to astound cine buffs with her talent. Her last appearance in Christopher Nolan's Tenet left everyone baffled as it left quite an impact on moviegoers. She also was a part of Angrezi Medium in 2020 with Kareena Kapoor Khan, late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and others.

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna shares a throwback PIC with Dimple Kapadia & Rinke Khanna; Sussanne Khan calls it ‘priceless’

Credits :Rishi Kapoor Twitter

Share your comment ×