Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 10 priceless pics of the actress that sum up her love for pets

Disha Patani - the name doesn’t need an introduction. The actress had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. In her career of six years, Disha has been a part of several popular movies which include Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, etc. The actress has always attempted to present something new on the table every time she hits the screens. Besides, Disha is also known for her impressive fashion sense and never misses a chance to make heads turn when she steps out in the city.

Needless to say, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Interestingly, Disha is quite popular on social media and often treats fans with beautiful pics of herself. She also shares impressive workout videos on social media and shells out major fitness goals to fans. Apart from this, Disha has also been a pet lover and is a proud owner of dogs Bella, Chichi, and Goku, and cats Jasmine and Keety. The actress often shares adorable pics with her furry angels which make the fans go awww. As Disha is celebrating her birthday today, we bring you her 10 priceless pics with her pets which prove that she is a true animal lover.

Quick selfie with Chichi

Disha treated fans with a quick selfie with her pet pooch Chichi as they enjoyed some leisure time together.

Lazying around with Goku in the gym

The Malang actress was seen holding on to Goku as they take a quick nap together in a gym.

Kiss of Love

This adorable pic had Disha kissing her love Bella and the latter’s expression will make you go aww.

Unconditional love

Disha was seen hugging Chichi in this cute pic and was seen kissing the furry angel which spoke volumes about their unconditional love.

Getting mushy with her kitty

Can we get enough of this kitty love? Disha was seen holding her cat in her arms in this candid pic.

Pampering session for Jasmine

Disha’s pet cat Jasmine made sure to get some pampering session from the actress and did enjoy it to the fullest.

Disha’s Valentines

The actress had shared a precious pic on Valentine’s Day wherein she was seen lazying around with Bella and Goku.

Perfect pose

Disha and Goku struck a perfect post for the camera and this pic certainly has our hearts.

All smiles

The diva was all smiles as she held Keety in her arms and posed for the camera. That is a cute pic, isn’t it?

Can’t take her eyes off Bella

Disha couldn’t take her eyes off Bella as she held the furry angel in her arms. Don't miss out on Bella's t-shirt in the pic

