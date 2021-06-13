Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 times the diva danced her way into the hearts of audiences

Disha Patani turns 29. Here’s looking at some of her memorable dance performances that garnered the audience’s attention.

is one of the most prolific dancers in the Hindi film industry. Not only just by her acting skills, but Disha has also certainly danced her way into the hearts of the audience. Disha started her career in the world of cinema with a Telugu film opposite Varun Tej called ‘Loafer’ which came out in 2015. Her foray in the Hindi films came about in a dramatic role with the 2016 biopic called MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has done several films where her performance in the songs has been the highlight including ‘Bharat’ and ‘Baaghi 3’. Here’s looking at five of her best dance performances.

Bharat - Slow Motion

starrer 2019 release ‘Bharat’ encompassed the life of a man in several stages. The film was divided into chapters and Disha played a crucial role in inspiring Salman’s character to move ahead in life. One of the most talked-about points of the film was the song ‘Slow Motion’ where she performed excellently alongside the superstar. Composed by Vishal Shekhar and sung by Nakash Aziz as well as Shreya Ghoshal, the song ended up being a chartbuster. Disha’s dance moves were choreographed perfectly and she certainly played her part in uplifting the song.

Baaghi 2 - Mundiyan

Baaghi 2 was Disha’s one of the finest dramatic performances as she portrayed the character of a helpless mother who takes help from her former partner played by Tiger Shroff. Disha did the Bollywood dancing to the beats of the dhol in the song ‘Mundiyan’ and owned the floor.

Baaghi 3 - Do You Love Me

In the sequel, Disha returned to perform a dance sequence on the song ‘Do You Love Me’ and proved that she can ace any dance form. The movement-based choreography in the song is less about catching the beats and more about conveying the mood, which Disha did to perfection.

Malang - Hui Malang

Disha starred opposite for the first time in this crime drama and nailed her performance. One of the major highlights of the film was music as is the case with most Mohit Suri directorials. Disha did a scintillating dance in the song ‘Hui Malang’, which truly captures the spirit of the film.

Radhe - Seeti Maar

Salman Khan starrer Radhe remade the Telugu blockbuster song ‘Seeti Maar’ in Hindi. The film is directed by maverick choreographer Prabhudheva, who is known to be delivering some of the most complex choreography to the audience. Acing ‘Seeti Maar’s dance while competing with the original was an uphill task, but Disha rose up to the challenge and the song became a chartbuster.

