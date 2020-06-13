  1. Home
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Anil Kapoor wishes ‘all smiles’ to his Malang co star with throwback photos

Disha Patani has turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in from everyone. Malang actor Anil Kapoor shared adorable throwback photos and wished Disha on her special day.
June 13, 2020
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Anil Kapoor wishes 'all smiles' to his Malang co star with throwback photos
Birthdays bring cheer in anyone’s life and add excitement to the otherwise mundane and routine life. Speaking of it, Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today and on this special occasion, wishes have been pouring in for the gorgeous Malang star. Anil Kapoor, who shared screen with Disha in Malang, shared a sweet wish for his co-star. While amid the lockdown, the entire Malang team connected over video calls and Disha shared a glimpse of those fun call sessions on social media, Anil resorted to sharing throwback photos to wish Disha. 

Taking to Twitter, Anil wished Disha all the happiness on her special day and shared adorable throwback photos from the time they were promoting Malang. In one of the photos from the team lunches, a happy Disha Patani can be seen flaunting her million dollar smile as she relishes delicacies with her team. In another photo, Disha can be seen laughing her heart out while standing with her Malang team including Mohit Suri, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. 

Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday, @DishPatani! All smiles always!Wishing you have a Malang day! Keep staying focused! Lots of love!” Meanwhile, fans of the actress have been trending the ‘Happy Birthday Disha Patani’ on social media on her special day. Even her close friend Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish her. On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya, Anil and Kunal Kemmu. Now, she will be seen with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film’s new release date is yet to be announced. Apart from this, Disha will be seen in a film titled KTina. The shoot for the same began earlier this year. 

Here is Anil Kapoor’s wish for Disha Patani:

