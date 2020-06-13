Happy Birthday Disha Patani: From Befikre, Slow Motion to Hui Malang; Celebrating the star’s blockbuster songs

Today, as Malang actress Disha Patani celebrates her 28th birthday, we rounded up a list of her blockbuster songs that has wowed the audiences over the years. Take a look!

Today, on June 12, 2020, will celebrate her 28th birthday and we are sure that Disha’s 28th birthday is going to be memorable, for this is the first time that Disha will not be partying with friends and family and instead, will be quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Unlike Disha’s previous birthday, her 28th birthday is going to be low-key. While the actress celebrates her quarantine birthday in her own special way, we decided to wish the actress by celebrating her blockbuster songs.

Having made her Bollywood debut with M S Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha has featured in a couple of films such as Baaghi 2, Malang, and Bharat and what is amazing and noteworthy, at the same time, is that alongside delivering hit films, Disha has a number of blockbuster songs to her credit. Yes, we know Disha’s love for fitness, for she keeps sharing her workout videos on Instagram but today, on her birthday, we decided to celebrate all the blockbuster songs of the actress. Take a dekko!

Befikre

To being with, we have Disha and Tiger’s music video titled Befikre and while this was the first time that Tiger and Disha were seen on screen together, the song went onto become a massive hit, garnering over 34 million views on Youtube.

Baaghi 2 song Mundiyan

Post Tiger and Disha’s amazing chemistry in Befikre, the two were roped in for the sequel to Baaghi titled Baaghi 2 and in the film, amidst a host of song, one song that gained immense popularity was Mundiyan. Mundiyan became one of the most popular Punjabi songs of 2018, and although the song was a recreation of the popular Punjabi track ‘Mundiyan to Bach Ke’, Disha and Tiger’s rendition of the song was loved by one and all.

Bharat song Slow Motion

For Disha Patani, the game changer song of her career was when she got the golden opportunity to dance with in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. As much as fans loved the movie, they equally loved the song as Salman and Disha grooved slowly to the song and became the talk of the town. Talking about the song, Slow Motion has been filmed in the 1980s era, and the song has some of the great dancers from across the world including Russia, Thailand, and all over Europe.

Baaghi 3 song Do you love me?

Although Tiger Shroff was seen romancing in Baaghi 3, but Disha’s special appearance in Baaghi 3 was loved by all as she flirted with Tiger in the song Do You Love Me? Talking about the song, it is the official licensed version of Lebanese hit of the same name by a band called The Bendali Family, famous in the 1970s and 1980s. From her dance moves to her chemistry with Tiger, Do You Love Me? was trending on social media soon after its release

Malang song Hui Malang

Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor was a massive hit on the box office, and besides the thriller story and Disha and Aditya’s to-die-for chemistry, one things that grabbed eyeballs were the songs and especially- Hui Malang. In the song, Disha unleashes hotness as she grooves to the song. ung by Asees Kaur, Hui Malang is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The music is given by Raju Singh, Kunal Mehta, Charan Singh Pathania and Abin Thomas.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×