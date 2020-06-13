Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha shares a selfie with her ‘deeshu’ to wish the star

Today, as Disha Patani celebrates her 28th birthday, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesh Shroff, shared a selfie with the Malang star to wish her on the occasion. Take a look

Today, as celebrates her 28th birthday, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, took to Instagram to wish the actress and send across her wishes on Disha’s quarantine birthday. Sharing a goofy selfie with Disha, Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatani…” Soon after, Disha thanked Ayesha for the wishes as she wrote, “Thank you so much aunty…” A few days back, on Ayesha Shroff’s birthday, Disha, too, took to Instagram to wish Tiger’s mom and seeing their Insta PDA, we know for sure that Disha and Ayesha share an amazing bond because these two ladies often drop cute comments on each others’ photos and videos.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff, too, took to Instagram to wish his Baaghi 2 co-star on her birthday as he shared an unseen video of Disha while she broke into an impromptu jig for Tiger post a sugar rush. A few weeks back, when Tiger was interacting with his fans in Instagram, a fan asked Tiger whether or not he is dating Disha Patani, and the actor had a rather funny spin to his answer as he replied, "Meri aukaat nahi hai, bhai.” Ever since the two shared screen space in Baaghi 2, Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating each other and while Tiger has always maintained that they are good friends and like-minded people, Disha has said that Tiger is very slow and she is trying hard to impress him.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and the sequel to Ek Villain and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Check out Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff's wish for Disha Patani here:

