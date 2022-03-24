Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: 5 photos that prove the actor is a doting father to son Ayaan

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has turned a year wiser today. He made his acting debut in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt's thriller Footpath. His performance as a gangster was praised by critics. And, since then, there is no looking back for Emraan. He has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jannat, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Dirty Picture, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Shanghai, Baadshaho, and others.

Apart from his professional career, Emraan is a family man too. He is married to Parveen Shahani and the couple has a son, Ayaan Hashmi. Emraan shares an unbreakable and sweet bond with his kid. For those unaware, Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2015 and later in 2016, Emraan launched an autobiographical book called 'Kiss of Life', about his son's battle with cancer. Emraan’s social media handle is full of Ayaan’s photos that prove he is a doting father.

So, today on his birthday, let’s dig deep into his social media and find pictures that prove he is a doting and adorable father.

1. When Emraan wished his “big boy” on his birthday with this adorable photo

Emraan shared a sweet photo on Ayaan’s birthday, featuring Parveen. While sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Like Father Like Son. Happy Birthday Big Boy.”

2. Emraan shared an adorable photo with Ayaan on Father’s Day

In the photo, Emraan and Ayaan can be seen enjoying lunch date. They both looked cute.

3. When Emraan became a cheerleader for Ayaan

Emraan shared a photo of Ayaan when he completed 5 years after being declared cancer-free. The photo and the caption showed the actor’s love for his kid.

4. Emraan announced his autobiography on Ayaan’s fight with cancer

This photo spoke volumes of Emraan’s love and admiration for Ayaan.

5. When Emraan and Ayaan twinned together

Emraan and Ayaan twinned in blue in this photo and looked like a perfect father-son duo.

Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Emraan Hashmi!

