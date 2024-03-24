Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: When Ae Watan Mere Watan actor shared why he doesn't address Salman Khan as 'Bhai'

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. From being restricted to the tag of 'serial killer' to playing all kinds of characters, he has proven his versatility over the years. Apart from being a good actor, he is also known for his candidness. Emraan is one of those rare Bollywood personalities who doesn't keep filters and says exactly what's on his mind.

As Emraan Hashmi celebrates his birthday, let's have a look at the time when he shared why he doesn't refer to Salman Khan as 'Bhai' (brother).

When Emraan Hashmi shared why he doesn't call Salman Khan 'Bhai'

Salman Khan is lovingly referred to as 'Bhai' by his fans and industry friends. But Emraan Hashmi, who shared screen space with Salman Khan in the Diwali 2023 release Tiger 3, revealed that he doesn't use the word for the superstar.

Talking about the reason behind it, he said during an interview with Connect FM Canada, "I might not call Salman bhai, but I take him as a brother. I take him as a friend. I don't have to be out there and tom-tom about it and put a label on it because other people call him that."

He further added that respect doesn't come from what you say verbally, but from your behavior and actions. "I truly believe this, and this has been my family's upbringing. I respect everyone; I don't, in any way, segregate people on a film set. I respect all equally. Thanks to my grounding and my family background," said Emraan.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Emraan Hashmi had two releases in the first quarter of 2024. He started the year with Disney + Hotstar's much-discussed web series Showtime, which was released on March 8, 2024. Soon after that, he was featured in Prime Video's film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead, the patriotic film set in the pre-Independence era had Hashmi in the role of Ram Manohar Lohia. The film was released on Prime Video on March 21.

He will be next seen in Telugu films They Call Him OG & G2.

Pinkvilla wishes a Happy Birthday to Emraan Hashmi!

