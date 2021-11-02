Happy Birthday Esha Deol: 5 precious moments of the actress with parents Dharmendra & Hema Malini

Esha Deol has clocked another year today. The actress who swooned audiences of the early 2000s with her adorable looks and acts in films has turned 40 today. As a viewer, it yet again feels like more than a decade has passed us by while we batted our eyelids. Esha Deol made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. In the same year, she featured in two more films Na Tum Jaano Na Hum opposite Saif Ali Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa opposite Tusshhar Kapoor. Other films of the actress include Yuva, Dus, No Entry, and Dus. She will reportedly be seen in the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness opposite Ajay Devgn.

But that’s Esha Deol – the actress. On her birthday this year, we want to celebrate Esha Deol – the daughter. Born to legendary film actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol shares a close bond with her parents. She often posts heartwarming pictures on her social media space featuring herself with her parents. Her captions perfectly capture the love and respect she has for both of them. As Esha Deol turns a year older, let us have a glance at a few precious moments of Esha Deol with Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

1. When Esha Deol walked the ramp with mom Hema Malini

Celebrities in the entertainment industry walk the ramp at several fashion shows. But it was a wonderful spectacle when Esha Deol walked the ramp with mother Hema Malini at the Lakme Fashion Week, in 2018. Both mother and daughter looked gorgeous as they clad the Assamese Mekhela Sador designed by Sanjukta Dutta, and featured as show stoppers for the event.

2. Twinning with mom and dad for life

Esha Deol had the twinning game figured out even before it was a thing. In the posts above, you can see three-year-old Esha twinning with mommy. Things did not change after all these years as she recently twinned with her superhero and father, Dharmendra.

3. When Esha dubbed mom Hema Malini her first teacher

Esha Deol has inherited the love for dancing from veteran actress Hema Malini. Esha is trained in classical Bharatnatyam by her mother. She is also trained in Odissi classical dance. In fact, whenever Hema Malini, Esha, and her younger sister Ahana perform together on stage, it’s an absolute delight for the audience. With this major throwback picture, Esha credits the knowledge, discipline and ethics she has imbibed, to her mother, and even dubs Hema Malini her first teacher.

4. Daddy’s girl Esha – then and now

Esha is super close to father Dharmendra. As a toddler, or even as a mother of two daughters herself – Esha has always remained a Daddy’s girl and her Instagram pictures are proof. Have a look at the post above where father Dharmendra’s love for daughter Esha is almost palpable.

5. When little Esha shared the stage with mom Hema Malini

What utter joy and pride little Esha must have felt when she shared the stage with mom Hema Malini as a child. The picture above is a wonderful past from the blast and gives us a glimpse into Esha’s bond with Hema not only as a daughter, but as a performer as well. Her bright smile gives it all away.

Esha Deol’s bond with parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini warms our hearts. We wish the actress a very happy birthday.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: It was difficult to watch mom with other co actors, says Esha Deol on mom Hema Malini