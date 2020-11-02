Happy Birthday Esha Deol: Twinning with dad Dharmendra to chilling with husband & kids, star's life in photos

Esha Deol has turned a year older today and here are a few beautiful pictures of the actress along with her family.

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of legendary Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The quintessential actress is going to celebrate her 39th birthday on November 2. Interestingly, Esha shares her birth date with Bollywood superstar . She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe opposite Aftab Shivdasani. She has managed to make space for herself in showbiz with her excellent performance. Since then it’s been an interesting journey for the beautiful actress.

She has a younger sister named Ahana. She is the half-sister of actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and is also the first cousin of actor Abhay Deol. Esha Deol got married to her childhood sweetheart Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012, in a four-day-long grand ceremony. The actress always wanted to have a love marriage, but not without her parent’s approval. Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, she said, “If you find someone with whom you’d be able to spend the rest of your life, someone whose face you wish to see before going to sleep and on waking up, then it’s beautiful. I can’t understand the arranged marriage concept; I had to fall in love to get married.” Now, Esha and Bharat have two wonderful daughters, Radhya and Miraya Takhtani.

Post marriage, she has completely dedicated herself to her family rather than her career. So, as Esha Deol turns a year older today, here are a few beautiful pictures of the actress along with her family.

Take a look at the pictures below:

This is a wonderful picture of her along with her mother and daughter.

Esha bonds really well with her cousin brother Abhay Deol and this picture is the proof of the same.

This is the best picture of Esha along with her dad Dharmendra.

Another one with her sister Ahana.

Not many know that the actress did her Bachelor's in Computer Technology from Oxford University and further pursued Masters in Media Arts for higher education. Later, she decided to make acting her profession just like her dad and mom.

In 2002, Esha bagged eight awards for her Bollywood debut and later, she won several awards for her performance including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Esha is trained in the Odissi dancing style under Mumbai guru Rabindra Atibuddhi. The actress is also trained in classical Bharatanatyam under the guidance of her mother, Hema Malini.

Esha Deol made a comeback with a Hindi short film titled Cakewalk directed by Hema Malini’s biographer turned director Ram Kamal Mukherjee. She played the role of a Chef in the film.

The actress has recently turned an author too. She published her first book titled ‘Amma Mia’ in 2020, which is based on parenting.

