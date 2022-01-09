Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Karan Johar to Shah Rukh Khan, her throwback series with celebs are just EPIC

Ace choreographer Farah Khan turned a year older on Sunday, January 9. On the special occasion, fans and close friends have flooded social media with sweet wishes for the prominent artist. Be it the hook step of Munni Badnaam or Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Farah Khan has given many chartbuster performing numbers in her stellar career. For those unaware, Farah Khan is also one star who is very active on social media and her fans know that she is the OG when it comes to sharing throwback series. Be it Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor or Shah Rukh Khan, time and again, Farah has shared several unseen glimpses that took the internet by storm. Hence, on the special occasion of her birthday, here we have curated a slew of her throwback photos that are just epic.

Anil Kapoor

On the special occasion of Anil Kapoor’s birthday, Farah shares an unseen photo with the evergreen actor. In the photo, the duo can be seen sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures them together. While sharing the picture, Farah wrote, “Loving this man since 1992.. everyone talks of how young he looks but only a few know the reason.. his zest for life, his passion for his work n his middle class upbringing that keeps him grounded.. papaji tussi great ho.. Happy birthday @anilskapoor love u papaji.. my morning bitch fest partner.”

Little Farhan Akhtar

Here’s a quick glimpse of the ace choreographer setting the dance stage on fire with baby Farhan Akhtar. While uploading this photo, Khan said, “Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. #dancingcousins #thosewerethedays .. ( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami).”

‘How Young Were We’

This group photo including Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma, Kareena Kapoor and Karan is just EPIC. Travelling down memory lane, Farah articulated, “This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998.. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat .. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses. @khalidmohamed9487 was editor n main man ! #babita aunty the proud mama n @jiteshpillaai who is now editor and Shahrukh s erstwhile secretary Anwar are also there .. #howyoungwerewe.”

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Sharing picture alongside the gorgeous Tabu, Farah enunciated, “Hum Saath Saath Hain! The first time i met her in 1995 at the shooting of Viraasat, and it was as if we were old friends who knew each other since childhood.. n its bn exactly like that 25yrs later.. Happy birthday my tabdi.. @tabutiful i lov u n I always let u go coz I know ul always cm back #syaaaliiiii."

‘Always Got your back Abhishek Bachchan’

This picture appears to be clicked at a family function attended by Farah and Abhishek Bachchan. Even Rani Mukerji features in the background. While sharing this memory, Farah wrote, “Looking after u since 2004. happiest birthday @bachchan I will always b fussing about u, cutting ur food into bite sizes , straightening ur shirts n smoothening ur hair.. deal with it pls.”