Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Pehla Nasha, Chaiyya Chaiyya to Sheila Ki Jawani; Iconic songs she choreographed

On the occasion of Farah Khan’s 56th birthday, here are the hit Bollywood songs that have been choreographed by the birthday girl.

Ace choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan has proved that dancing is much more than just grooving to your favourite tunes. She has also shown us that dancing is not only a fantastic activity but also a wonderful way to express yourself. She is undoubtedly one of the best choreographers in the Hindi film industry. Farah has choreographed more than 100 songs in her career. She is a recipient of many awards including six Filmfare Awards and the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Farah has worked with many actors and has given memorable signature steps to them that are still loved by fans. The choreographer went on to make a successful career in film direction as well. She made her directorial debut with starrer Main Hoon Na in 2004 and her second directorial venture was Om Shanti Om in 2007. Farah tied the knot with Shirish Kunder in December 2004. The couple has worked together on many films. They are the proud parents of triplets Anya, Diva and Czar.

Today, Farah has turned a year older. She is celebrating her 56th birthday. She was born in 1965. Fans are pouring in birthday wishes for the ace choreographer-filmmaker. So today, on the occasion of Farah’s birthday, we have listed top hit Bollywood songs that have been choreographed by the birthday girl.

Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se)

On the rooftop of a moving train, amid the open blue skies, the unique dance moves of and Shah Rukh Khan left a mark in the hearts of the fans. For this track, Farah Khan had received the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography.

Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander)

The 90s kids still get nostalgic whenever they listen to this song. Farah Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Pehla Nasha. The expressions and moves choreographed by her can still make one fall in love.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Na Pyaar hai)

Lucky Ali's stunning voice and Farah Khan’s signature steps made this song epic. Ek Pal Ka Jeena is considered to be one of the finest works of the ace choreographer. exceptional dance was loved was all.

Ghagra (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

It is always a treat for the fans to watch ’s dance performance on the big screen. In this song, Farah’s choreography made and Madhuri Dixit’s moves stand out.

Dhoom Taana (Om Shanti Om)

After Main Hoo Na, Om Shanti Om was the second directorial of Farah Khan. This song featured legendary actors like Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna and Sunil Dutt through CGI. Farah’s film as well her choreography in the song was loved by fans.

Munni Badnam Hui (Dabangg)

Farah Khan and Malaika Arora have worked together in many songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Anarkali Disco Chali, among others. But what stood out was the song Munni Badnam Hui from the starrer Dabangg. The hook steps of the song by the popular choreographer are unmissable.

Fevicol Se (Dabangg 2)

The song was choreographed by Farah Khan as well. The peppy track featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in her never seen avatar. It was extremely popular for its beats and dance.

Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan)

The song featured and it was choreographed by Farah, who also directed the film Tees Maar Khan. The film couldn’t do well at the box office but the track was a major hit. Farah had shown a lot of creativity in the song.

Here's wishing Farah Khan a very Happy Birthday!

