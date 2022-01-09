Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 5 reasons why we're thrilled for his directorial return with Jee Le Zaraa

On the film's announcement, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt sent their fans into a frenzy when they revealed that they will be headlining the road trip drama. Netizens collectively exclaimed 'high time' as a female road trip film, on the lines of Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, was finally being announced and made. Did you know Priyanka, Alia and Katrina first came up with the idea and then approached Farhan who was incidentally already writing a similar script.

The Akhtar Combination

Zoya and Farhan Akhtar have been a force to reckon with. The siblings have given us several reasons to rejoice with their writing, take on issues like patriarchy in their films and take on modern day relationships. While Farhan is directing Jee Le Zaraa, sister Zoya Akhtar and co-writer Reema Kagti are developing the script along with him. Well, we cannot wait to see how they treat female friendship and bonds and how Farhan brings his vision to life. Dil Chahta Hai 2.0

Farhan's Dil Chahta Hai went on to become a cult classic and made Goa the ultimate holiday destination for Indians. Similarly Zoya boosted the tourism of Spain with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. We cannot wait to see which destination Farhan chooses for Jee Le Zaraa. However, from the first look of Jee Le Zaraa, it looks like the road trip will be set in India.

Return to the Director's Chair

Whenever, Farhan has helmed the project as a director, the film has invariably done well at the box office. Be it Don, Lakshya or Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan's director instincts seem to have paid off over the last two decades. With Jee Le Zaraa, the audience and his fans will expect a progressive take on female friendships, female drivers and an entertaining ride. We highly doubt Farhan Akhtar would goof that up! No pressure!

The Music & Moments

Original music has always been at the forefront of Farhan and Excel Entertainment's films and we're guessing his approach will be no different when it comes to Jee Le Zaraa's soundtrack. For the announcement, the director took some help from When Chai Met Toast's Firefly track and if that's anything to go by, we spy a collaboration on the cards.

Apart from the music, Farhan has also been successful in creating some big and memorable onscreen moments that remain etched in our memories forever. Be it Shah Rukh Khan's entry in Don or iconic dialogues like, "Yaa ye dosti gehri hai, yaa ye photo 3D hai."

We cannot wait to see how Farhan breaks gender stereotypes with Jee Le Zaraa, as he rightly said, "About time the girls took the car out."

Here's wishing Farhan Akhtar a very Happy Birthday!