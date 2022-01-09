Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 5 reasons why we're thrilled for his directorial return with Jee Le Zaraa
Farhan Akhtar began his journey in the Hindi film industry in 2001 with Dil Chahta Hai and since then has given his fans several reasons to rejoice. From writing and producing to directing and acting, the multi-talented personality has worn many hats and with panache. Farhan's Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years in 2021 and the actor used it as the perfect opportunity to announce his return to the director's chair.
If you've been living under a rock, let us bring you up to date! Farhan will be directing a roadtrip drama titled Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The announcement was made on DCH's 20th anniversary and it left movie buffs, fans and netizens super excited.
On Farhan's birthday, we decided to list down five reasons why we're thrilled to see the actor return to the director's chair.
The Akhtar Combination
Zoya and Farhan Akhtar have been a force to reckon with. The siblings have given us several reasons to rejoice with their writing, take on issues like patriarchy in their films and take on modern day relationships. While Farhan is directing Jee Le Zaraa, sister Zoya Akhtar and co-writer Reema Kagti are developing the script along with him. Well, we cannot wait to see how they treat female friendship and bonds and how Farhan brings his vision to life.
Dil Chahta Hai 2.0
Farhan's Dil Chahta Hai went on to become a cult classic and made Goa the ultimate holiday destination for Indians. Similarly Zoya boosted the tourism of Spain with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. We cannot wait to see which destination Farhan chooses for Jee Le Zaraa. However, from the first look of Jee Le Zaraa, it looks like the road trip will be set in India.
Return to the Director's Chair
Whenever, Farhan has helmed the project as a director, the film has invariably done well at the box office. Be it Don, Lakshya or Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan's director instincts seem to have paid off over the last two decades. With Jee Le Zaraa, the audience and his fans will expect a progressive take on female friendships, female drivers and an entertaining ride. We highly doubt Farhan Akhtar would goof that up! No pressure!
The Music & Moments
Original music has always been at the forefront of Farhan and Excel Entertainment's films and we're guessing his approach will be no different when it comes to Jee Le Zaraa's soundtrack. For the announcement, the director took some help from When Chai Met Toast's Firefly track and if that's anything to go by, we spy a collaboration on the cards.
Apart from the music, Farhan has also been successful in creating some big and memorable onscreen moments that remain etched in our memories forever. Be it Shah Rukh Khan's entry in Don or iconic dialogues like, "Yaa ye dosti gehri hai, yaa ye photo 3D hai."
We cannot wait to see how Farhan breaks gender stereotypes with Jee Le Zaraa, as he rightly said, "About time the girls took the car out."
Here's wishing Farhan Akhtar a very Happy Birthday!