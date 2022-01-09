Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma wish the actor 'love & light' on his special day
Sharing the picture on stories, Katrina wrote, “Happy Happy Happiest Farhan all the love, joy, success, and everything your heart desires this year" along with heart emoji. Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday Farhan. Wishing you love and light always." Zoya had written, “Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar.” On her post only, Hrithik Roshan dropped a comment saying ‘it is it is it is.’ Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre also commented.
Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani wished him too, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet Love you FOREVER Happy birthday x @faroutakhtar.”
Take a look at the wishes here:
On the work front, Farhan had announced his directorial return. He will be directing the film Jee Le Zaraa which will be based on girl trip and will star Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. It is reported that the film will go on floors this year. There's a buzz about Farhan tying the knot with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.
Also Read: My Foo, love you forever: Shibani Dandekar's sweet birthday wish for partner Farhan Akhtar