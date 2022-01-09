Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma wish the actor 'love & light' on his special day

Today marks the 48th birthday of the ace actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Fans, along with celebrities have also wished him on his special day. His social media account is flooded with heartfelt birthday posts from his fans, friends, and loved ones, including his ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ co-star Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif who took to their Instagram stories and shared a photo creative for the birthday boy. Earlier in the day, his sister Zoya Akhtar also wished him and shared a picture.

Sharing the picture on stories, Katrina wrote, “Happy Happy Happiest Farhan all the love, joy, success, and everything your heart desires this year" along with heart emoji. Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday Farhan. Wishing you love and light always." Zoya had written, “Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar.” On her post only, Hrithik Roshan dropped a comment saying ‘it is it is it is.’ Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre also commented.

Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani wished him too, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet Love you FOREVER Happy birthday x @faroutakhtar.”