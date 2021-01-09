Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: From Rock On to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, 5 films that prove his acting prowess

Farhan Akhtar celebrates his 47th birthday on January 9, 2021. Here's our list of some of his best movies over the years.

Farhan Akhtar doesn’t need any introduction. He has been an inevitable part of Bollywood for almost two decades and continues to be so even now. After having mastered his skills in direction, Farhan tried his hands on acting too and there is no denying the fact that he excelled in the same. After having made his official debut as a producer, director, and writer of Dil Chahta Hai (2001) he explored many genres in Hindi Cinema and turned out successful.

It is true that Farhan has produced and directed many hits as a filmmaker but one cannot avoid the fact that he has showcased his brilliant acting prowess too in various films at times. Today marks the 47th birthday of the acclaimed filmmaker and actor and ahead of that, we have zeroed down on five of the best movies of his career. This also makes us eager for the release of his upcoming movie Toofan which will surely be one of the most anticipated releases of 2021.

Check out the top 5 movies of Farhan Akhtar below:

Rock On! (2008)

For the unversed, Farhan made his acting debut with this musical drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Apart from the amazing songs that continue to be chartbusters even now, it was Farhan Akhtar’s acting as Aditya Shroff (Adi) that was also appreciated by the audience and critics. The movie also marked the debut of Prachi Desai and co-starred Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Shahana Goswami, and others.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

It was one of the most loved movies of that year and featured Farhan Akhtar, , , Kalki Koechlin, and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. Once again, Farhan wins hearts as the quirky Imran Qureshi who is seen as someone with no seriousness at all.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

It won’t be wrong to call the biopic one of the best movies of the actor. He aptly portrayed the role of the ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh in the same and won hearts with his realistic acting. And the best part is that the Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra directorial won not only national but also international acclaim post its release.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Apart from Farhan Akhtar, the comedy-drama also featured , , , and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Farhan himself and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Wazir (2016)

The action thriller witnessed the collaboration of Farhan with Amitabh Bachchan and the nerve-wracking performances by both won the hearts of the audience in no time. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial also featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul, and John Abraham in a special role.

