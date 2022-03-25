Happy Birthday Farooq Shaikh: Moments from his show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' we don’t mind watching on loop

Farooq Shaikh is that name in the industry that needs no introduction. Be it his films, his acting skills, or his personality, everything created a place instantly in the hearts of his fans. There was a time when talk shows were not really a thing and this veteran actor comes from that time. When we mention talk shows, his popular show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' would top the charts. Be it the humorous manner in which Farooq Shaikh interacted with the guests, or the people who accompanied the celebrities on the show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai was definitely a beautiful show, with heartfelt moments that wonderfully showcased the journey each and every celebrity who traversed to become a star. Today, on his birthday, we bring to you 4 such moments from the show that stayed with us.

When Shah Rukh Khan’s mother said ‘if he wishes, he’ll do it, and so he did’

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the King of Bollywood and he not only rules the Bollywood industry but also millions of hearts across the globe. Well, in the episode when SRK took part, Farooq had a small surprise planned for him. From inviting his childhood friends, his mother to his best friend, a lot of people who were close to the actor was present. It was the words of King Khan’s mother about his dream that became the biggest highlight of the episode. The actor’s mother said, “if he wishes, he'll do it. And so he did."

Aishwarya Rai’s dance teacher’s heartfelt words

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too was a part of the show and a lot of the directors from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Subhash Ghai who have worked with her, had only good things to talk about the actress. But the one statement that came from her late dance teacher stayed with everyone. He said, “I taught her to dance, but today she has danced into the hearts of the world.”

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Namrata Dutt’s emotional words

We all know that Sanjay Dutt has gone through a tough time in his life. But on this episode where Sanjay Dutt was invited as a guest, his sister said, “You have gone through hell so many times, but always come out of it a winner…please use your life in a better way. We, your family, are there for you always.” This was one of the most emotional moments in the show.

Karisma Kapoor meeting her idol Sridevi for the first time on the show

Who did not love Sridevi? She had made a lot of people fall for her charm and beauty. Well, Karisma Kapoor was one such big fan of the late actress and in one of the episodes, Farooq made her dream come true when Sridevi had paid a surprise visit only to meet Lolo. The excitement and happiness on her face made this moment truly epic.

