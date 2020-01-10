Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: The Dangal star is one big animal lover; See Photos

As Fatima Sana Shaikh turns a year older, we would like to list down some photos of the Dangal actress which proves that she is a huge animal lover.

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her debut in Bollywood in the year 1997 as a child artist in Chachi 420 starring Kamal Haasan and . The actress also starred as a child artist in One 2 Ka 4 with and Juhi Chawla. But Fatima gained name and fame in the year 2016 with Dangal also starring and Sanya Malhotra. Fatima's performance in the movie was loved and appreciated a lot. She had portrayed the role of Geeta Phogat in the film. The actress's hard work and dedication was seen in the movie itself. The film was a record-breaking commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and but the movie did not fare well. The actress has a number of good projects in her kitty. She has Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Bhoot Police. Fatima is quite active on social media. Her Instagram photos prove her love for nature as well as animals. Her very first photo on her Instagram account was with her cat. Her social media account is flooded with photos and videos of her pet, and other animals too. From posting pictures with cats to a dog to a horse, she has now and then shown her love for animals through her posts.

Today, as Fatima Sana Shaikh turns a year older, we would like to list down some photos of the Dangal actress which proves that she is a huge animal lover. Have a look here:

Credits :Instagram

