Happy Birthday Fawad Khan: 5 films of actor that will leave you craving for more

Adored worldwide for his multifaceted talents and undeniable charm, the ever-handsome Fawad Khan is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. From his captivating performances to his thoughtful role choices, Fawad never ceases to amaze us. Iconic characters like Zaroon in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Ashar Hussain in Humsafar have left an indelible mark on our hearts. Fawad has a way of enchanting us and effortlessly sweeping us off our feet.

If you catch yourself hitting the rewind button on his TV classics more often than you'd like to admit (hey, we're all guilty), it's important to recognize that Fawad Khan has been MIA from the small screen for a while. Having said that, you can still catch his magic on the big screen and in telefilms. Surprise, surprise! Missed the memo? We've got you covered with the top 5 must-watch picks.

5 Fawad Khan films to watch when you're craving his on-screen charm

1) Khoobsurat

Fawad Khan is like a gust of fresh air in the romantic comedy-drama Khoobsurat. We are telling you, witnessing him as Prince Vikram Singh Rathore is a total heartthrob experience! He doesn't just act the part; he owns it with this effortlessly cool and distinctive vibe that's utterly irresistible. It's as if he tossed a dash of enchantment onto the screen, and suddenly, we're all caught up in a swoon-fest. Take our word for it; your eyes are about to indulge in a treat!

2) Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons is a Bollywood powerhouse featuring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor. Set against the beautiful Coonoor backdrop, the film delves into the complexities of family relationships across generations. Fawad steals the show as Rahul Kapoor, effortlessly balancing complexity and simplicity. It's a rollercoaster of love, humor, and emotions that you don't want to miss!

3) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

In the timeless saga of love, friendship, and romance that is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and Fawad Khan redefine their roles in a way you've never seen before. Fawad, in particular, steps into the shoes of DJ Ali, a young and reckless soul. Sure, his character might be a tad toxic, but those eyes of his? Instant forgiveness, no questions asked! His performance in the film received well-deserved praise.

4) Behadd

Behadd is a heartstring-tugging journey into the complexities of a mom-daughter tale. Picture this: single mom Masooma, a bit entangled with her bestie's bro, Jamal (yep, the one and only Fawad Khan!). Drama alert when Masooma's daughter, Maha, kicks off some serious vibes, creating a rift between Masooma and Jamal. Fawad's on-screen cool meets fierce like a captivating storm you can't resist. Brace yourself for the feels and a sprinkle of Fawad's magic!

5) Armaan

Armaan is a story about love and sacrifice. It unfolds in Murree, following Armaan's journey sparked by a playful prank from Zarnaab. With mix-ups and emotional turns, the tale reaches a strong ending, showing the deep side of love and the sacrifices made along the way. Fawad's character adds a unique dimension to the film, ensuring audiences witness a one-of-a-kind performance from the actor.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to Fawad Khan, the forever heartthrob!